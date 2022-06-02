News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Door open' for Test return, says England's Moeen

'Door open' for Test return, says England's Moeen

June 02, 2022 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali quit the long format last year with 2,914 runs and 195 wickets from 64 Tests. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

All-rounder Moeen Ali said he is open to playing Test cricket again under new England coach Brendon McCullum.

The 34-year-old quit the long format last year with 2,914 runs and 195 wickets from 64 Tests but still plays an important role in England's limited-overs sides.

Moeen said McCullum, who was put in charge of the Test team last month, had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return.

 

"Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was 'in'," Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper after being awarded an OBE for his services to cricket.

"I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works."

"We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said 'call me at the time'. We’ll see."

"The door is open," added the Worcestershire player.

England begin a new era under McCullum and new Test captain Ben Stokes later on Thursday when their three-test series against New Zealand gets underway at Lord's.

Moeen said he was looking forward to see what happens with England under the new leadership.

"And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ganguly announces launch of app after cryptic tweet
Ganguly announces launch of app after cryptic tweet
Ukraine One Win Away From World Cup!
Ukraine One Win Away From World Cup!
Finalissima Win:Messi Inspires Argentina
Finalissima Win:Messi Inspires Argentina
Kohli Chills With A Cuppa
Kohli Chills With A Cuppa
'KK's ability to sing was Godsent'
'KK's ability to sing was Godsent'
Mumbai: Convict in rape-murder gets death penalty
Mumbai: Convict in rape-murder gets death penalty
10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY
10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed

PIX: Deepak Chahar, Jaya Bhardwaj Wed

Dipika's Sweet Wish For DK

Dipika's Sweet Wish For DK

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances