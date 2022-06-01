News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly resigns as BCCI chief?

Ganguly resigns as BCCI chief?

Last updated on: June 01, 2022 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sourav Ganguly

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president is filled with ups and downs. On Wednesday, Ganguly put out a cryptic post on his Twitterm handle, where he explains that he is keen on starting a new career, where he wants to help people.

Speculations of Ganguly joining the BJP grew when he hosted Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders at his residence for dinner on May 10. With the 49-year-old already having close ties with Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, it seems that Ganguly would make the transition very soon.

Sourav Ganguly

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
BCCI will deal with it: Ganguly on Kohli's comments
BCCI will deal with it: Ganguly on Kohli's comments
I like Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot: Ganguly
I like Kohli's attitude but he fights a lot: Ganguly
Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens
Kohli vs Ganguly: The Plot Thickens
'I kept holding his hand, waiting for him to wake up'
'I kept holding his hand, waiting for him to wake up'
Shastri wants T20s to be restricted just in World Cup
Shastri wants T20s to be restricted just in World Cup
Mamata Consoles KK's Family
Mamata Consoles KK's Family
Jammu rocked by protests over Hindu teacher's killing
Jammu rocked by protests over Hindu teacher's killing

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

How Ganguly 'undermined' India's selectors

How Ganguly 'undermined' India's selectors

Ganguly hosts Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence

Ganguly hosts Amit Shah at his Kolkata residence

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances