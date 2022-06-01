Ganguly resigns as BCCI chief?

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president is filled with ups and downs. On Wednesday, Ganguly put out a cryptic post on his Twitterm handle, where he explains that he is keen on starting a new career, where he wants to help people.

Speculations of Ganguly joining the BJP grew when he hosted Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders at his residence for dinner on May 10. With the 49-year-old already having close ties with Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, it seems that Ganguly would make the transition very soon.