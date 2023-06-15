Don't understand selection committee these days, says baffled DK

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik questioned the selection of the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The South Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy was announced on Wednesday, and Dinesh Karthik was left disappointed with the selection of the team.

Out-of-favour India batter Hanuma Vihari was named as captain with Washington Sundar – returning from injury – and Rahul Tripathi too named in the squad.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored more than 900 runs in the previous Ranji Trophy season, was named Vihari’s deputy. Meanwhile, India’s current Test keeper KS Bharat, named in the squad, is expected to keep wickets for the upcoming six-zone blue riband first-class tournament. Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan who put on stellar displays in the IPL were also named in the 15-member squad.

But India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik questioned the selection of the South team. Karthik was disappointed that a deserving player missing out on a place. The player is question is Baba Indrajith. The decision to drop the 28-year-old Tamil Nadu star left Karthik baffled as Indrajith has been in stellar touch.

Taking to social media, DK wrote, “I DONT understand selection committee these days. Baba Indrajith plays for Rest of India against MP is the first week of March 2023.

“There has been no first class matches post that, but he doesn’t feature for SOUTH ZONE in the duleep trophy. Can someone tell me why?? Karthik wrote in the tweet.

Indrajith has proved his mettle in first-class cricket with an average of 51.85 from 66 games, including 14 centuries.

The tournament will kick off the new domestic season from the end of this month. The event, which is set to be held from June 28th to July 16th, will be held entirely in Bengaluru.