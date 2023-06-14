Duleep Trophy: Out-of-favour India batter to lead South Zone

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari will lead South Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Out of favour India batter Hanuma Vihari will be leading the South Zone squad in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament which will officially kick off the new domestic season from the end of this month.

The six-zone blue riband first-class event will be played entirely in Bengaluru.

A fit-again Washington Sundar will make a comeback to competitive cricket while current India Test keeper KS Bharat is expected to keep wickets.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored more than 900 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season, will be Vihari's deputy and would like to make a statement for the national selection committee.

IPL sensations NT Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan are also in the 15-member squad.

Karnataka pace duo of V Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak will man the pace department while R Sai Kishore is the lead spinner.

Squad:

Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal and Tilak Varma.