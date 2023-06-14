News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Duleep Trophy: Out-of-favour India batter to lead South Zone

Duleep Trophy: Out-of-favour India batter to lead South Zone

Source: PTI
June 14, 2023 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari will lead South Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Out of favour India batter Hanuma Vihari will be leading the South Zone squad in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament which will officially kick off the new domestic season from the end of this month.

The six-zone blue riband first-class event will be played entirely in Bengaluru.

A fit-again Washington Sundar will make a comeback to competitive cricket while current India Test keeper KS Bharat is expected to keep wickets.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored more than 900 runs in the last Ranji Trophy season, will be Vihari's deputy and would like to make a statement for the national selection committee.

IPL sensations NT Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan are also in the 15-member squad.

 

Karnataka pace duo of V Kaverappa and Vijaykumar Vyshak will man the pace department while R Sai Kishore is the lead spinner.   

Squad:

Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal and Tilak Varma.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
KL Rahul checks into the NCA
KL Rahul checks into the NCA
Gill Is Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023
Gill Is Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023
Will Windies Tour determine Rohit's captaincy fate?
Will Windies Tour determine Rohit's captaincy fate?
4 dead as chemical tanker explodes on Pune expressway
4 dead as chemical tanker explodes on Pune expressway
Maha registers 12 cases over social media posts
Maha registers 12 cases over social media posts
WFI elections to be held in first week of July
WFI elections to be held in first week of July
HC orders central forces for Bengal panchayat polls
HC orders central forces for Bengal panchayat polls

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Dhawan And Jadeja: 'Brothers Forever'

Dhawan And Jadeja: 'Brothers Forever'

Believe It Or Not! Dada Praises Kohli!

Believe It Or Not! Dada Praises Kohli!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances