Manipur Govt Lodges FIR Against Kuki Militants

The Manipur land resources department has lodged an FIR against the Kuki National Front (Military Council), a militant organisation, for promoting enmity between different groups in the state.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The complaint was filed at Imphal police station by the under secretary in land resources department Mangoljao Kamei stating that "the erection of a gate bearing the words Kuki National Front Military Council with the name of the site mentioned as Thanting indicates to unauthorised changing of the original name of Thangjing."

"It's a violation of Manipur Names of Places of Act 2024 and Manipur Ancient Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1976," it said.

"Thangjing is a hill of historical importance and the Art and Culture department, GoM had declared it as a protected site" under relevant Acts and it falls under Churachandpur Khoupum Protected Forests, it said.

The FIR registered at Imphal PS stated the offences included "criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups to outrage religious feelings by insulting religious beliefs.

The case has been transferred to Khoupum police station in Churachandpur districtas PO falls under its jurisdiction, it said.