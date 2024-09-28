News
Home  » Cricket » 'Don't Lose to Pakistan, No Matter What'

'Don't Lose to Pakistan, No Matter What'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2024 18:01 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about the intense rivalry with Pakistan. Photographs: BCCI Women/X
 

A year after the heartbreaking semi-final loss to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup, the Indian team is determined to rewrite history in the coming tournament.

The team's spirits were dampened by the narrow defeat in South Africa, but they have learned from the past and are now fully motivated to bring the trophy home.

India's campaign begins on October 3 against New Zealand, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan.

Ahead of the tournament, star batter Jemimah Rodrigues opened up about the intense rivalry with Pakistan and her personal journey leading up to the crucial match.

'I wasn't in the best form, and then comes the big game against Pakistan,' Jemimah recalled. 'The entire world watching, especially in India. The pressure was immense, with everyone telling me, "World Cup jeete ya na jeete, Pakistan ke against nahi haarna aap logon ko (Whether you win the World Cup or not, you don't have to lose against Pakistan).'

Jemimah Rodrigues

To calm her nerves, Jemimah followed her usual routine of going for a walk. During her stroll, she paused, looked up, and expressed gratitude for her journey and the opportunities she had been given.

'It changed my perspective,' she said. 'I realised that I should be grateful for where I was and how the journey wasn't easy.'

While Jemimah has primarily been a top-order batter in T20Is, she is prepared to adapt to the demands of batting at number five in the World Cup. She believes that success in this position requires versatility, adaptability, and a positive mindset.

REDIFF CRICKET
