'Don't Forget Siraj Is A DSP Now'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj's fiery showdown with Devon Conway grabbed the spotlight. Photograph: BCCI

India had a frustrating day at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday as they were bowled out for a mere 46 runs, marking their lowest score at home and third lowest ever.

Adding to India's woes, New Zealand made a solid start to their innings and built a comfortable 134 run lead by the close of Day 2. Devon Conway played a key role, scoring a crucial 91 before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin.

During his innings, Conway had a lively moment or two with a heated Mohammed Siraj after driving him for a boundary in the 15th over.

Siraj, clearly agitated, exchanged words with Conway, but the Kiwi opener stayed composed, refusing to be drawn into the confrontation. Adding to Siraj's frustration, Conway calmly defended the next ball, which seemed to provoke the bowler even further.

The Chinnaswamy crowd quickly rallied behind Siraj, chanting 'DSP' in support.

Siraj was recently appointed as a deputy superintendent of police by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in recognition of his contributions to Indian cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar couldn't resist a playful jab at Siraj during the on-air commentary. 'Don't forget that he's a DSP now,' Gavaskar remarked. 'I wonder if he was given a salute by his team-mates.'