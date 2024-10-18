'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'

IMAGE: Can Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pave the way for an India comeback? Photograph: BCCI

Despite a disastrous batting performance on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, Aakash Chopra remains optimistic about the Indian team's chances of a comeback.

India were bundled out for a paltry 46 runs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in the first innings. The team's batting collapse, with five batters being dismissed for ducks, raised concerns about their ability to compete in the match.

Chopra, a former India opener, dismissed the poor performance as a one-off and expressed confidence in India's batting line-up. He pointed out that the rain-affected pitch would have softened, making it easier for batters to score runs.

IMAGE: A solid opening partnership is crucial for India's hopes of a comeback. Photograph: BCCI

Chopra drew parallels to India's historic win over Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001, when the team followed on after a disastrous first innings. He emphasised the importance of India's batting depth and the potential for a strong recovery.

'The 46-run innings is in the past,' Chopra said. 'The wicket is going to be good. The opposition bowlers who picked up 10 wickets won't trouble you now. That's past. Now the spin that will come will be Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel. You should back yourselves.'