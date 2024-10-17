News
Home  » Cricket » 'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'

'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'

Source: PTI
October 17, 2024 20:54 IST
'The experienced players are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility. It is a good sign. This time, it was Virat. He was the one who was ready to do that'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's selfless act. Photograph: BCCI

India were dealt a blow when their regular number three, Shubman Gill, was ruled out due to a stiff neck. Virat Kohli stepped up to the plate, batting at number three after eight years.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said it was Kohli's decision to bat in that position.

"The experienced players are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility. It is a good sign. This time, it was Virat. He was the one who was ready to do that. We asked him whether he can bat at number three," Rohit revealed.

 

"We wanted to give Sarfraz the position that he usually bats four, five, six maybe. But we didn't want to change Rishabh and KL (Rahul). Hence, Sarfraz went at four and Virat batted at three," he said.

Rohit praised Henry and O'Rourke for troubling the Indian batters throughout the first innings.

"They play in these types of conditions back home. They know exactly what to do when the conditions are like that. Their bowlers actually challenged our batters a lot."

They made us play every second or third ball. That is what you want to do as a bowling unit. We didn't respond to that challenge."

Asked what would be the way back for India, having already conceded a lead of 134 runs, Rohit said, "I think for us to stay in the game, we have got to not let them get away with way too many runs. They are at 180, that is about 140 runs (lead)."

"The wicket seems to be settling down a little bit and we expect the pitch to play like that. We have got a bat really big in the second inning and try and see if we can make a game out of that," he signed off.

