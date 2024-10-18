News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Pant to miss wicketkeeping duties on Day 3

Pant to miss wicketkeeping duties on Day 3

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant looks dejected on the sidelines. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for India on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after copping a blow to his knee during the second day's play in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Indian team management informed shortly before resumption of play on Friday that Pant will remain away from action.

“Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the statement said.

 

Pant was hit on his right knee in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings when a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja spun sharply inwards and hit his right knee with Devon Conway at the strike.

The wicketkeeper-batter had to leave the field and captain Rohit Sharma informed after the end of play that there was some swelling and the team did not want to take any risks.

He was replaced by Dhruv Jurel for the remainder of the play.

Pant had undergone multiple surgeries on the right knee after that horrific car accident in December 2022.

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg which he has done a surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told media on Thursday.

“It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.

"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit shares update on Rishabh Pant's injury
Rohit shares update on Rishabh Pant's injury
India's worst home total: A day to forget for hosts
India's worst home total: A day to forget for hosts
How India's Batters Crumbled...
How India's Batters Crumbled...
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'
'Bowlers Who Took 10 Wickets Won't Trouble You'
Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks
Gap between...: MEA on Trudeau's 'One India' remarks
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?
Bhumi Or Alaya -- Who's The Ultimate Glam Queen?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'

'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances