HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!

The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 21:09 IST

x

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer with his wife Mirka at Wimbledon on Monday. Photograph: Wimbledon/Instagram

Tennis fans at Wimbledon were thrilled as eight-time champion Roger Federer made a grand return to Centre Court on Monday.

The Swiss maestro, accompanied by his wife Mirka, was spotted in the Royal Box during the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur on Day 8 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Mirka enjoy the action at Centre Court. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Federer's last Wimbledon appearance was in 2021, and his legacy includes five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007.

'All is right on Centre Court - Roger Federer is here,' Wimbledon captioned the Instagram post.

Roger Federer

IMAGE: James Anderson speaks to Roger Federer in the Royal Box. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Roger Federer

IMAGE: England's batting great Joe Root. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

England's batting mainstay Joe Root enjoyed a relaxing day at Wimbledon, taking a break from his team's poor showing in the Birmingham Test against India.

Roger Federer Photographs: Wimbledon/Instagram

Roger Federer

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hot, Hot, Hot At Wimbledon
Hot, Hot, Hot At Wimbledon
Who is this PYT at Wimbledon?
Who is this PYT at Wimbledon?
PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!
PIX: Priyanka, Nick Enjoy Tennis At Centre Court!
Wimbledon: The Joy, The Emotion
Wimbledon: The Joy, The Emotion
'YNWA JOTA!!': Ronaldo, Salah, LeBron, lead tributes
'YNWA JOTA!!': Ronaldo, Salah, LeBron, lead tributes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Most Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 2

7 Fabulous Homegrown Indian Chocolate Bars

webstory image 3

Quick Fix: Make Your Phone Feel Brand New Again

VIDEOS

Nature's fury unleashed: Alaknanda rises alarmingly after heavy rain in Rudraprayag1:59

Nature's fury unleashed: Alaknanda rises alarmingly after...

'Where were your warriors': Ex-commando slams Raj Thackeray amid Marathi row1:45

'Where were your warriors': Ex-commando slams Raj...

Malaika spotted at her Bandra restaurant!1:20

Malaika spotted at her Bandra restaurant!

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD