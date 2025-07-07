The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!

Tennis fans at Wimbledon were thrilled as eight-time champion Roger Federer made a grand return to Centre Court on Monday.
The Swiss maestro, accompanied by his wife Mirka, was spotted in the Royal Box during the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur on Day 8 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.
Federer's last Wimbledon appearance was in 2021, and his legacy includes five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007.
'All is right on Centre Court - Roger Federer is here,' Wimbledon captioned the Instagram post.
England's batting mainstay Joe Root enjoyed a relaxing day at Wimbledon, taking a break from his team's poor showing in the Birmingham Test against India.
Photographs: Wimbledon/Instagram