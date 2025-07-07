The GOAT Is Back At Wimbledon!

IMAGE: Roger Federer with his wife Mirka at Wimbledon on Monday. Photograph: Wimbledon/Instagram

Tennis fans at Wimbledon were thrilled as eight-time champion Roger Federer made a grand return to Centre Court on Monday.



The Swiss maestro, accompanied by his wife Mirka, was spotted in the Royal Box during the fourth-round match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur on Day 8 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Mirka enjoy the action at Centre Court. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Federer's last Wimbledon appearance was in 2021, and his legacy includes five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007.



'All is right on Centre Court - Roger Federer is here,' Wimbledon captioned the Instagram post.

IMAGE: James Anderson speaks to Roger Federer in the Royal Box. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

IMAGE: England's batting great Joe Root. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

England's batting mainstay Joe Root enjoyed a relaxing day at Wimbledon, taking a break from his team's poor showing in the Birmingham Test against India.

Photographs: Wimbledon/Instagram





