PIX: Djokovic grinds past Di Minaur to reach quarters

Djokovic battles past Di Minaur





IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 16th time but it proved a hard day's work at his Centre Court office as he ground past Australian Alex De Minaur on Monday.



The 38-year-old started abysmally and lost the opening set in 31 minutes but eventually gained control of a cagey battle to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to keep alive his quest for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.



With Roger Federer watching from the front row of the Royal Box, the player whose record eight men's titles Djokovic is trying to equal, the sixth seed's usually surgical game misfired early on as he dropped serve three times.



The hustling and bustling De Minaur continued to cause Djokovic headaches with his shot-placement and movement but the Serb found his range to win the next two sets full of attritional baseline rallies.



Even then Djokovic looked like getting dragged into a fifth set as De Minaur jumped into a 4-1 lead in the fourth but he slammed the door shut just in time, winning five games in a row to take his place in the last eight.



"I don't know how I'm feeling to be honest. I'm still trying to process the whole match and what happened on the court. It wasn't a great start for me, it was a great start for Alex," a relieved Djokovic said on court.



"He was just managing the play better from the back of the court and I didn't have many solutions. I was very pleased to hang tough in the right moments and win this one."



Djokovic has now won 43 of his last 45 matches at Wimbledon and not since 2017 has he failed to reach the final.



The two losses were against Carlos Alcaraz in the last two finals, but for half an hour on Monday it looked as though Old Father Time might finally be catching up with him.





IMAGE: Novak Djokovic has now won 43 of his last 45 matches at Wimbledon and not since 2017 has he failed to reach the final. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Djokovic had never met De Minaur on a grass court after last year's quarter-final between them never happened when the Australian withdrew with a hip injury.



He predicted beforehand that De Minaur, 26, would be a handful on the surface and he was proved right.



With a relaxed Federer watching in an immaculate blue suit and shades, Djokovic's game crumbled into a heap of double-faults, errant forehands and clumsy footwork.



"Sometimes I wish I had a serve and volley, and a nice touch from the gentleman that's there. That would help," Djokovic said of his old rival after sealing his 101st Wimbledon win in three hours and 19 minutes.



"It's probably the first time he sees me and I win. The last two I lost. It's good to break the curse."



De Minaur's game plan seemed to be to drag Djokovic into cat and mouse rallies and initially it worked.



But Djokovic rebooted his computer-like brain and began to chip away at the Australian who must have believed he could snap a 10-match losing streak against top-10 players.



Djokovic won a 34-stroke rally early in the second set but with service breaks being traded like a plummeting stock he could not shake off the tenacious De Minaur.



Serving at 5-4, Djokovic had to save two break points before levelling the match. He looked more like his dominant best to control the third set and having not lost a two sets to one lead since 2010 it seemed like victory was a formality.



There was another twist though and it was a relieved Djokovic who closed out the win.



Bencic downs Alexandrova





IMAGE: Belinda Bencic serves during her round of 16 match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final in nine attempts on Monday, dismissing 18th-seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 6-4 in just under two hours on a breezy Court One.



The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, 28, shed tears after she finally broke the fourth-round barrier 15 months after giving birth to her daughter Bella and said she felt very proud of herself.



But she needed six match points to down 30-year-old Alexandrova, who just last month beat Bencic with the loss of only three games at the Den Bosch grasscourt tournament in the Netherlands.



Bencic, who has been knocked out in the fourth round here three times before, said she turned the tide by being more courageous.



"I think I tried to be more brave. I had more matches under my belt and it turned out better than the last time I played her," she said.



"I always got stuck in the fourth round. It was so important for me to break through to the quarter-finals," she added.



Alexandrova, who has also never passed the fourth round at the All England Club, blew hot and cold in the first set, dropping two service games before turning on the aggression, improving her second serve and fighting back to force a tiebreak.



But Bencic, calm and businesslike, won four points in a row in the tiebreak and sealed the set after an hour and one minute when Alexandrova sent a backhand long.



Bencic broke Alexandrova's serve in the eighth game of the second set but was unable to capitalise when serving for the match in a mammoth eight-deuce game that lasted some 15 minutes and during which the Russian saved five match points.



But Bencic came fighting back on the Russian's serve with a forehand winner for a sixth match point, converting it when Alexandrova put a forehand long.



The Swiss, ranked 35 but a former world number four, was one of nine mothers in the draw, but the only one to reach the fourth round. She gave birth in April last year and was back playing competitively within six months even reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in January 2025.



"I'm really proud of myself and the whole team. We did an amazing job coming back," she said.



"It's amazing to share the memories together as a family. I'm enjoying it more. I juggle it like every mum does."



Cobolli brings flair to Wimbledon

IMAGE: Flavio Cobolli celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Marin Cilic. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Flavio Cobolli marched into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, leading a dashing Italian advance by snuffing out the once-lethal Marin Cilic in a statement win that lit up a sunny but breezy Court Two.



Wielding his bright orange racket like a fluorescent sabre, the 23-year-old carved through the Croatian’s defences to win 6-4 6-4 6-7(4) 7-6(3), lighting the way for compatriots Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego.



Both hope to follow him through later in the day and set a Wimbledon record of three Italian men into the last eight.



For Cilic, now 36 and a finalist here in 2017, it was a flat, sobering exit — a campaign that had briefly stirred echoes of past glories ending with a performance that just did not show verve or resolve.



Cobolli next will face either Australian Alex de Minaur or tennis titan Novak Djokovic but either way will surely fear nobody after such a confidence-boosting performance.



Compact and bristling with youthful energy, he owned the court during the first two sets, firing groundstrokes fizzing into Cilic’s side throughout, while the big man — a former U.S. Open champion — took bigger strides, made bigger cuts at the ball and was repeatedly forced into bigger errors.

There was less fanfare out on Court Two than on the raucous night Cilic had turned back time to topple fourth seed Jack Draper. And this time the Croatian just failed to spark.



Not so Cobolli.



Buoyed by pockets of vocal Italian support, he quickly got into his groove before showing there is far more to his arsenal than rock-solid groundstrokes — unfurling a series of beautifully deft volleys and feathered drop shots that delighted an increasingly appreciative crowd.



A single break of serve in each of the first two sets put him firmly in the driving seat before Cilic delved deep into his well of wiles and somehow managed to steal the third set on a tiebreak.



Cilic broke again for 4-3 in the fourth set as Cobolli’s frustration started to show and the Croat’s shadow loomed ever larger, but 22nd seed Cobolli kept hammering away and broke back immediately thanks to a backhand winner.



Reprieved, he went on to force a second tiebreak and this time made no mistake, clinching victory when Cilic fired an unforced error — his 64th of the match.