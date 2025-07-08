'I forgot about my sadness when he took 10 wickets'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
July 08, 2025 10:19 IST

Indian cricketer Akash Deep with his family

Akash Deep's sensational 10-wicket haul in India's historic win over England at Edgbaston wasn't just a sporting triumph; it was a deeply personal one. As the young pacer tore through the English batting lineup, his sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh, who has been battling cancer for the past two months, felt immense joy and pride.

"Akash dedicated his victory to me, and I feel very proud of him... We were overjoyed when he took 10 wickets. We were all clapping here. I did not remember my sadness at all when he took wickets," she told ANI.

 

Akash's mother, Laddooma Devi, expressed immense pride in her son's performance, calling it the realisation of a long-cherished dream.

"I feel very proud... I am very happy... It was my dream that he should play for the Indian team... Maybe Akash takes 10-10 wickets like this. he should play like this for India in future," she said.

On Sunday, following India's victory in the 2nd Test, Akash revealed earlier after the match that he had kept his sister's illness private and was playing with one mission in mind, to make her happy.

"The biggest thing is that I have not told anyone yet. My elder sister has been suffering from cancer for the last two months. She is stable now. She is fine. She will be the happiest. She has been going through this mentally for the last two months," Akash said in a heartfelt conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I was playing this match for her. I have to make her happy with this match," he added.

