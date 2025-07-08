'Some of My Best Memories Are With My Son'

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoravar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan spoke about his bond with son, Zoraver, where he expressed his feelings and said that his son is a very special part of his life.

Dhawan and his former wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, parted ways in October 2023. During the separation, the Delhi family court granted Dhawan a divorce decree on the grounds of cruelty.

Since his divorce, Dhawan has not been able to meet his son Zoraver in person.

He often shares pictures of his son on social media, expressing his longing to reunite with Zoraver.

Speaking about his son, Dhawam told ANI, "He's my son and a very special part of my life. Some of my most cherished memories have been with him, especially during the times he joined me on tours. Watching him grow, sharing laughs, and having those quiet father-son moments amidst the chaos of cricket is something that is also mentioned in the book. He's a part of my journey, and this book is as much about those personal chapters as it is about cricket."

On July 1, Shikhar Dhawan officially announced his much-anticipated autobiography, "The One", through a heartfelt and introspective Instagram reel that has already resonated with fans across the country.

Known for his flamboyant strokeplay, signature moustache twirl, and unwavering resilience, Dhawan is now ready to turn the spotlight inward, sharing his personal story beyond the boundaries and big scores.

Speaking about his book, Dhawan said, "My book isn't just about centuries and trophies. It's about the phases of my life you haven't seen. It dives into my favourite memories, unseen moments, and the times I had to fight my way back through doubts, injuries, and tough days. Moreover, it's about everything that made me reach where I am today."

"The One" promises to be a raw and unfiltered journey through the many layers of Dhawan's life, from his childhood in Delhi, fuelled by dreams of wearing the Indian jersey, to becoming one of India's most consistent and celebrated openers in white-ball cricket. While cricketing accolades and iconic innings are expected, the book's real depth lies in the moments that went unnoticed, the battles with self-doubt, the emotional toll of injuries, personal reinventions, and silent comebacks.

"The One" captures the full spectrum of Dhawan's life, his career highs, personal trials, leadership roles, and the quieter, introspective struggles that shaped him. At its core, the book is about dreaming, falling, learning, and rising again and again.

Dhawan announced his retirement from all cricket in August last year. Following his retirement, he joined the Karnali Yaks after being released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2025 mega-auction.

The former southpaw pulled the curtains down on his illustrious cricketing career with an emotional announcement on Instagram. Known for his effortless run-scoring, Dhawan was a standout performer for India, particularly in the ODI format.

In 167 ODI matches, he amassed 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In Test cricket, where he formed memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan scored 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries.

In T20Is, Dhawan made 68 appearances, scoring 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties. In the domestic circuit, he played 122 First-Class matches, accumulating 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, with 25 centuries and 29 fifties.