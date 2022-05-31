IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting facts and figures from IPL 2022.
Debutants Gujarat Titans capped a fairytale season by beating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to win the IPL title in their first season in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
IPL 2022, expanded to 10 teams, saw former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings finish at the bottom, while another debutant Lucknow Super Giants made it to the play-offs:
Champions: Gujarat Titans
Runners up: Rajasthan Royals
Lost in Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Lost in Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants
Final group standings
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|10
|4
|20
|+0.316
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|9
|5
|18
|+0.298
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|9
|5
|18
|+0.251
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|16
|-0.253
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|14
|+0.204
|6
|Punjab Kings
|14
|7
|7
|14
|+0.126
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|12
|+0.146
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.379
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.203
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.506
Summary of results
Total matches : 74
Won by side batting first: 37 (50%)
Won by side batting second: 37 (50%)
Teams batting in the tournament:
|Team
|Matches
|RS
|WL
|RPW
|RPO
|Gujarat Titans
|16
|2,663
|82
|32.47
|8.43
|Rajasthan Royals
|17
|2,943
|97
|30.34
|8.72
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|16
|2,632
|98
|26.85
|8.45
|Lucknow Super Giants
|15
|2,548
|89
|28.62
|8.69
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|2,341
|81
|28.90
|8.87
|Punjab Kings
|14
|2,343
|99
|23.66
|8.72
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|2,223
|104
|21.37
|8.52
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|2,197
|79
|27.81
|8.42
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|2,288
|88
|26.00
|8.35
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|2,217
|94
|23.58
|8.18
|Total
|74
|24,395
|911
|26.77
|8.54
RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over
Teams' bowling in the tournament:
|Team
|Matches
|RC
|WT
|RPW
|RPO
|Gujarat Titans
|16
|2,534
|100
|25.34
|8.23
|Rajasthan Royals
|17
|2,832
|104
|27.23
|8.51
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|16
|2,614
|97
|26.94
|8.63
|Lucknow Super Giants
|15
|2,496
|100
|24.96
|8.48
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|2,397
|88
|27.23
|8.60
|Punjab Kings
|14
|2,252
|83
|27.13
|8.61
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|2,249
|84
|26.77
|8.26
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|2,416
|86
|28.09
|8.90
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|2,254
|82
|27.48
|8.44
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|2,351
|87
|27.02
|8.74
|Total
|74
|24,395
|911
|26.77
|8.54
RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over
Scoring at each ground:
|Venue
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|100s
|50s
|Mumbai Wankhede
|21
|810.2
|6,891
|237
|29.07
|8.50
|2
|28
|Navi Mumbai D Y Patil
|20
|781.1
|6,573
|253
|25.98
|8.41
|2
|30
|Mumbai Brabourne
|16
|606.5
|5,463
|204
|26.77
|9.00
|2
|29
|Pune MCA
|13
|502.1
|4,108
|175
|23.47
|8.18
|0
|19
|Kolkata Eden Gardens
|2
|79.3
|779
|19
|41.00
|9.79
|1
|3
|Ahmedabad Modi stadium
|2
|76.2
|581
|23
|25.26
|7.61
|1
|1
|Total
|74
|2856.2
|24,395
|911
|26.77
|8.54
|8
|110
Scoring pattern in each over:
|Over #
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1
|888
|870
|35
|5.87
|24.85
|2
|888
|1,026
|35
|6.93
|29.31
|3
|888
|1,138
|38
|7.68
|29.94
|4
|888
|1,271
|29
|8.58
|43.82
|5
|888
|1,325
|45
|8.95
|29.44
|6
|888
|1,317
|38
|8.89
|34.65
|7
|888
|1,008
|29
|6.81
|34.75
|8
|888
|1,203
|38
|8.12
|31.65
|9
|882
|1,188
|39
|8.08
|30.46
|10
|882
|1,183
|36
|8.04
|32.86
|11
|879
|1,182
|34
|8.06
|34.76
|12
|876
|1,177
|34
|8.06
|34.61
|13
|876
|1,235
|45
|8.45
|27.44
|14
|875
|1,254
|42
|8.59
|29.85
|15
|863
|1,221
|64
|8.48
|19.07
|16
|847
|1,283
|57
|9.08
|22.50
|17
|823
|1,323
|47
|9.64
|28.14
|18
|814
|1,454
|72
|10.71
|20.19
|19
|759
|1,416
|61
|11.19
|23.21
|20
|658
|1,321
|93
|12.04
|14.20
Scoring pattern in different phases:
|Overs
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1-6
|888
|6,947
|220
|7.82
|31.57
|7-15
|1318.1
|10,651
|361
|8.08
|29.50
|16-20
|650.1
|6,797
|330
|10.45
|20.59
|Total
|2856.2
|24,395
|911
|8.54
|26.77
Break-up of sixes hit (1062):
|Team
|For
|Vs
|Gujarat Titans
|79
|101
|Rajasthan Royals
|137
|113
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|102
|147
|Lucknow Super Giants
|115
|94
|Delhi Capitals
|106
|103
|Punjab Kings
|110
|91
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|113
|104
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|97
|112
|Chennai Super Kings
|103
|86
|Mumbai Indians
|100
|111
Break-up of dismissals (911)
Bowled: 123
Caught behind: 113
Caught in the field: 512
Caught & bowled: 25
LBW: 57
Run-out: 61
Stumped: 18
Hit-wicket: 1
Retired out: 1
Pace v Spin in the tournament:
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|Pace
|1852.4
|16,160
|581
|27.81
|8.72
|Spin
|1003.4
|7,825
|268
|29.19
|7.79
Highest totals:
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|222-2
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai WS
|22-04-2022
|217-5
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
|216-4
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai DYP
|12-04-2022
|215-5
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai BS
|10-04-2022
|211-4
|19.3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai BS
|31-03-2022
|210-6
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Pune
|29-03-2022
|210-7
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai BS
|31-03-2022
|210
|19.4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
|210-0
|20
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai DYP
|18-05-2022
Highest totals batting second:
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|211-4
|19.3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai BS
|31-03-2022
|210
|19.4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
|208-5
|19
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai DYP
|27-03-2022
|208-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai DYP
|18-05-2022
|207-8
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai WS
|22-04-2022
|199-5
|20
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai WS
|27-04-2022
|193-9
|20
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai DYP
|12-04-2022
|193-6
|20
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata
|25-05-2022
Lowest totals:
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|68
|16.1
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai BS
|23-04-2022
|82
|13.5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
|Pune
|10-05-2022
|97
|16
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai WS
|12-05-2022
|101
|14.3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Pune
|07-05-2022
|113
|17.3
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai DYP
|09-05-2022
|115
|20
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai BS
|20-04-2022
|115
|19.3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Pune
|26-04-2022
|117
|17.4
|Delhi Capitals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai DYP
|08-05-2022
|115
|19.3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Pune
|26-04-2022
|123-8
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Pune
|14-05-2022
|125
|19.2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai WS
|08-05-2022
Highest Powerplay scores:
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|83-1
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai BS
|13-05-2022
|81-0
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai BS
|20-04-2022
|75-1
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai BS
|20-05-2022
|73-1
|Chennai Super Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai BS
|31-03-2022
|72-2
|Punjab Kings
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai BS
|03-04-2022
|68-0
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai BS
|10-04-2022
|67-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Ahmedabad
|27-05-2022
|67-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai WS
|07-05-2022
|66-2
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai WS
|01-05-2022
|66-1
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Pune
|07-05-2022
Lowest Powerplay scores:
|Total
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|14-3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Pune
|29-03-2022
|25-3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Pune
|07-05-2022
|27-4
|Chennai Super Kings
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai BS
|03-04-2022
|27-1
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|21-05-2022
|29-2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|28-04-2022
|30-0
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Pune
|09-04-2022
Note: The most number of wickets lost in the Powerplay were five – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians at Mumbai Wankhede on 12-05-2022
Highest individual scores:
|Score
|Mins
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|#
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|140*
|100
|70
|10
|10
|1
|Q de Kock
|LSG
|KKR
|Mumbai DYP
|18-05-2022
|116
|99
|65
|9
|9
|1
|JC Buttler
|RR
|DC
|Mumbai WS
|22-04-2022
|112*
|100
|54
|12
|7
|3
|RM Patidar
|RCB
|LSG
|Kolkata
|25-05-2022
|106*
|86
|60
|10
|6
|2
|JC Buttler
|RR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|27-05-2022
|103*
|107
|60
|9
|5
|1
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|MI
|Mumbai BS
|16-04-2022
|103*
|110
|62
|12
|4
|2
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|MI
|Mumbai WS
|24-04-2022
|103
|93
|61
|9
|5
|1
|JC Buttler
|RR
|KKR
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
|100
|93
|68
|11
|5
|1
|JC Buttler
|RR
|MI
|Mumbai DYP
|02-04-2022
|99
|89
|57
|6
|6
|1
|RD Gaikwad
|CSK
|SRH
|Pune
|01-05-2022
|96
|93
|59
|11
|1
|2
|S Gill
|GT
|PBKS
|Mumbai BS
|08-04-2022
|96
|103
|64
|11
|2
|2
|F du Plessis
|RCB
|LSG
|Mumbai DYP
|19-04-2022
|95*
|73
|46
|5
|8
|4
|SR Dubey
|CSK
|RCB
|Mumbai DYP
|12-04-2022
|94*
|86
|51
|8
|6
|5
|DA Miller
|GT
|CSK
|Pune
|17-04-2022
|93
|65
|57
|13
|3
|3
|MM Ali
|CSK
|RR
|Mumbai BS
|20-05-2022
|92*
|108
|58
|12
|3
|2
|DA Warner
|DC
|SRH
|Mumbai BS
|05-05-2022
Leading run-scorers
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|JC Buttler
|RR
|17
|863
|116
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|15
|616
|103*
|51.33
|135.38
|2
|4
|Q de Kock
|LSG
|15
|508
|140*
|36.28
|148.97
|1
|3
|HH Pandya
|GT
|15
|487
|87*
|44.27
|131.26
|0
|4
|S Gill
|GT
|16
|483
|96
|34.50
|132.32
|0
|4
|DA Miller
|GT
|16
|481
|94*
|68.71
|142.73
|0
|2
|F du Plessis
|RCB
|16
|468
|96
|31.20
|127.52
|0
|3
|S Dhawan
|PBKS
|14
|460
|88*
|38.33
|122.66
|0
|3
|SV Samson
|RR
|17
|458
|55
|28.62
|146.79
|0
|2
|DJ Hooda
|LSG
|15
|451
|59
|32.21
|136.66
|0
|4
|LS Livingstone
|PBKS
|14
|437
|70
|36.41
|182.08
|0
|4
|DA Warner
|DC
|12
|432
|92*
|48.00
|150.52
|0
|5
|A Sharma
|SRH
|14
|426
|75
|30.42
|133.12
|0
|2
|IP Kishan
|MI
|14
|418
|81*
|32.15
|120.11
|0
|3
|RA Tripathi
|SRH
|14
|413
|76
|37.54
|158.23
|0
|3
|SS Iyer
|KKR
|14
|401
|85
|30.84
|134.56
|0
|3
Highest strike-rate (Min.100 runs scored):
|SR
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|216.27
|TH David
|MI
|8
|186
|46
|37.20
|0
|0
|183.33
|KD Karthik
|RCB
|16
|330
|66*
|55.00
|0
|1
|182.08
|LS Livingstone
|PBKS
|14
|437
|70
|36.41
|0
|4
|174.47
|AD Russell
|KKR
|14
|335
|70*
|37.22
|0
|1
|169.10
|GJ Maxwell
|RCB
|13
|301
|55
|27.36
|0
|1
|163.63
|JM Sharma
|PBKS
|12
|234
|44
|29.25
|0
|0
|159.68
|PBB Rajapaksa
|PBKS
|9
|206
|43
|22.88
|0
|0
|158.23
|RA Tripathi
|SRH
|14
|413
|76
|37.54
|0
|3
|156.21
|SR Dubey
|CSK
|11
|289
|95*
|28.90
|0
|2
Lowest strike-rate (Min.100 balls faced):
|SR
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|93.50
|KS Williamson
|SRH
|13
|216
|57
|19.63
|0
|1
|103.90
|AM Rahane
|KKR
|7
|133
|44
|19.00
|0
|0
|107.46
|KA Pollard
|MI
|11
|144
|25
|14.40
|0
|0
|107.69
|VR Iyer
|KKR
|12
|182
|50*
|16.54
|0
|1
|108.33
|M Shahrukh Khan
|PBKS
|8
|117
|26
|16.71
|0
|0
|109.32
|A Rawat
|RCB
|8
|129
|66
|16.12
|0
|1
|110.27
|L Yadav
|DC
|12
|161
|48*
|23.00
|0
|0
|113.76
|MS Wade
|GT
|10
|157
|35
|15.70
|0
|0
|115.98
|V Kohli
|RCB
|16
|341
|73
|22.73
|0
|2
|120.11
|IP Kishan
|MI
|14
|418
|81*
|32.15
|0
|3
|120.17
|RG Sharma
|MI
|14
|268
|48
|19.14
|0
|0
|120.99
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|RCB
|16
|219
|45
|27.37
|0
|0
Fastest 50s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|14
|PJ Cummins
|56*
|KKR
|MI
|Pune
|06-04-2022
|19
|MM Ali
|93
|CSK
|RR
|Mumbai BS
|20-05-2022
|21
|LS Livingstone
|64
|PBKS
|GT
|Mumbai BS
|08-04-2022
|21
|RA Tripathi
|71
|SRH
|KKR
|Mumbai BS
|15-04-2022
|21
|JM Bairstow
|66
|PBKS
|RCB
|Mumbai BS
|13-05-2022
|23
|E Lewis
|55*
|LSG
|CSK
|Mumbai BS
|31-03-2022
|23
|JC Buttler
|54
|RR
|GT
|Mumbai DYP
|14-04-2022
|23
|JC Buttler
|106*
|RR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|27-05-2022
Slowest half-century: 48 balls, JC Buttler, RR v MI, Mumbai DYP, 30-04-2022
Fastest 100s:
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|49
|RM Patidar
|112*
|RCB
|LSG
|Kolkata
|25-05-2022
|56
|KL Rahul
|103*
|LSG
|MI
|Mumbai BS
|16-04-2022
|57
|JC Buttler
|116
|RR
|DC
|Mumbai
|22-04-2022
|59
|JC Buttler
|103
|RR
|KKR
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
|59
|Q de Kock
|140*
|LSG
|KKR
|Mumbai DYP
|18-05-2022
|59
|JC Buttler
|106*
|RR
|RCB
|Ahmedabad
|27-05-2022
|61
|KL Rahul
|103*
|LSG
|MI
|Mumbai
|24-04-2022
|66
|JC Buttler
|100
|RR
|MI
|Mumbai DYP
|02-04-2022
Most sixes:
|Player
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|JC Buttler
|45
|579
|12.87
|LS Livingstone
|34
|240
|7.06
|AD Russell
|32
|192
|6.00
|KL Rahul
|30
|455
|15.17
|SV Samson
|26
|312
|12.00
|DA Miller
|23
|337
|14.65
|Q de Kock
|23
|341
|14.83
|R Powell
|22
|167
|7.59
|KD Karthik
|22
|180
|8.18
|N Rana
|22
|251
|11.41
|SO Hetmyer
|21
|204
|9.71
|N Pooran
|21
|212
|10.10
|RA Tripathi
|20
|261
|13.05
Hitting sixes most frequently (min.10 sixes):
|Player
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|TH David
|16
|86
|5.38
|AD Russell
|32
|192
|6.00
|LS Livingstone
|34
|240
|7.06
|R Powell
|22
|167
|7.59
|MP Stoinis
|13
|106
|8.15
|KD Karthik
|22
|180
|8.18
|SO Hetmyer
|21
|204
|9.71
|PBB Rajapaksa
|13
|129
|9.92
Note: HR Shokeen faced most balls (48) without hitting a six in the tournament, followed by DJ Mitchell (44).
Highest partnership for each wicket
|Wkt
|P'ship
|Players
|Teams
|Venue
|Date
|1
|210*
|Q de Kock & KL Rahul
|LSG v KKR
|Mumbai DYP
|18-05-2022
|2
|144
|DA Warner & MR Marsh
|DC v RR
|Mumbai DYP
|11-05-2022
|3
|165
|RV Uthappa & SR Dubey
|CSK v RCB
|Mumbai DYP
|12-04-2022
|4
|122*
|DA Warner & R Powell
|DC v SRH
|Mumbai BS
|05-05-2022
|5
|92*
|RM Patidar & KD Karthik
|RCB v LSG
|Kolkata
|25-05-2022
|6
|97*
|Shahbaz Ahmed & KD Karthik
|RCB v DC
|Mumbai WS
|16-04-2022
|7
|75*
|L Yadav & AR Patel
|DC v MI
|Mumbai BS
|27-03-2022
|8
|41*
|AR Patel & K Yadav
|DC v LSG
|Mumbai WS
|01-05-2022
|41
|JM Sharma & RD Chahar
|PBKS v DC
|Mumbai DYP
|16-05-2022
|9
|36*
|MP Stoinis & Avesh Khan
|LSG v RR
|Mumbai WS
|10-04-2022
|10
|27*
|RD Chahar & Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS v GT
|Mumbai BS
|08-04-2022
|27
|UT Yadav & VV Chakravarthy
|KKR v RCB
|Mumbai DYP
|30-03-2022
Best bowling in a match:
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|5-10
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|KKR
|Mumbai DYP
|09-05-2022
|5-18
|PWH de Silva
|RCB
|SRH
|Mumbai WS
|08-05-2022
|5-25
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|GT
|Mumbai WS
|27-04-2022
|5-40
|YS Chahal
|RR
|KKR
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
|4-5
|AD Russell
|KKR
|GT
|Mumbai DYP
|23-04-2022
|4-14
|K Yadav
|DC
|KKR
|Mumbai WS
|28-04-2022
|4-16
|Mohsin Khan
|LSG
|DC
|Mumbai WS
|01-05-2022
|4-20
|PWH de Silva
|RCB
|KKR
|Mumbai DYP
|30-03-2022
|4-20
|KR Sen
|RR
|RCB
|Pune
|26-04-2022
|4-23
|UT Yadav
|KKR
|PBKS
|Mumbai WS
|01-04-2022
|4-24
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|SRH
|Mumbai DYP
|04-04-2022
|4-24
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|LSG
|Pune
|10-05-2022
|4-25
|JR Hazlewood
|RCB
|LSG
|Mumbai DYP
|19-04-2022
Hat-trick (1):
|5-40
|YS Chahal
|RR
|KKR
|Mumbai BS
|18-04-2022
(Victims – SS Iyer, SP Mavi & PJ Cummins)
Leading wicket-takers
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|RPO
|Best
|4W
|YS Chahal
|RR
|17
|408
|527
|27
|19.51
|7.75
|5-40
|2
|PWH de Silva
|RCB
|16
|342
|430
|26
|16.53
|7.54
|5-18
|2
|K Rabada
|PBKS
|13
|288
|406
|23
|17.65
|8.45
|4-33
|2
|Umran Malik
|SRH
|14
|295
|444
|22
|20.18
|9.03
|5-25
|2
|K Yadav
|DC
|14
|298
|419
|21
|19.95
|8.43
|4-14
|2
|JR Hazlewood
|RCB
|12
|279
|377
|20
|18.85
|8.10
|4-25
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|16
|366
|488
|20
|24.40
|8.00
|3-25
|0
|HV Patel
|RCB
|15
|321
|410
|19
|21.57
|7.66
|4-34
|1
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|16
|383
|421
|19
|22.15
|6.59
|4-24
|1
|PM Krishna
|RR
|17
|399
|551
|19
|29.00
|8.28
|3-22
|0
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|11
|258
|406
|18
|22.55
|9.44
|3-10
|0
|Avesh Khan
|LSG
|13
|286
|416
|18
|23.11
|8.72
|4-24
|1
Best economy (Min.10 overs):
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Best
|4W
|5.57
|SP Narine
|KKR
|14
|336
|312
|9
|34.66
|2-21
|0
|5.96
|Mohsin Khan
|LSG
|9
|198
|197
|14
|14.07
|4-16
|1
|6.54
|DJ Willey
|RCB
|4
|66
|72
|1
|72.00
|1-29
|0
|6.59
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|16
|383
|421
|19
|22.15
|4-24
|1
|6.62
|MM Ali
|CSK
|10
|143
|158
|8
|19.75
|3-13
|0
|6.84
|MJ Santner
|CSK
|6
|114
|130
|4
|32.50
|1-15
|0
|6.87
|GJ Maxwell
|RCB
|13
|144
|165
|6
|27.50
|2-22
|0
|6.97
|KH Pandya
|LSG
|14
|228
|265
|10
|26.50
|3-19
|0
Worst economy (Min.10 overs):
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Best
|4W
|11.86
|OF Smith
|PBKS
|6
|90
|178
|6
|29.66
|4-30
|1
|11.17
|TS Mills
|MI
|5
|102
|190
|6
|31.66
|3-35
|0
|10.88
|A Deep
|RCB
|5
|113
|205
|5
|41.00
|3-45
|0
|10.68
|PJ Cummins
|KKR
|5
|119
|212
|7
|30.28
|3-22
|0
|10.51
|CJ Jordan
|CSK
|4
|77
|135
|2
|67.50
|2-23
|0
|10.31
|SP Mavi
|KKR
|6
|132
|227
|5
|45.40
|1-33
|0
|10.07
|M Siraj
|RCB
|15
|306
|514
|9
|57.11
|2-30
|0
|10.00
|D Pretorius
|CSK
|6
|126
|210
|6
|35.00
|2-30
|0
Bowlers conceding most sixes:
|Player
|Sixes
|Balls bowled
|Balls / Six
|M Siraj
|31
|309
|9.97
|PWH de Silva
|30
|342
|11.40
|YS Chahal
|27
|408
|15.11
|SN Thakur
|23
|291
|12.65
|K Yadav
|22
|298
|13.55
|VV Chakravarthy
|20
|237
|11.85
|LH Ferguson
|20
|287
|14.35
|HV Patel
|20
|321
|16.05
|R Ashwin
|20
|403
|20.15
Conceding sixes most frequently (Min.10 sixes):
|Player
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|OF Smith
|16
|91
|5.69
|A Deep
|14
|115
|8.21
|HR Shokeen
|10
|90
|9.00
|H Brar
|10
|96
|9.60
|B Thampi
|10
|96
|9.60
|M Siraj
|31
|309
|9.97
Note: P Sangwan bowled most deliveries (54) without being hit for a six in the tournament.
Best all-round performance in a match (25 runs & 3 wickets)
|Performance
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|48 & 4-5
|AD Russell (KKR)
|GT
|Mumbai DYP
|23-04-2022
|49* & 3-22
|AD Russell (KKR)
|SRH
|Pune
|14-05-2022
|34 & 3-17
|HH Pandya (GT)
|RR
|Ahmedabad
|29-05-2022
Best all-round performance in the tournament (150 runs & 10 wickets):
|Player
|Mts
|Runs
|Avg
|Wkts
|Avg
|AD Russell
|14
|335
|37.22
|17
|16.35
|R Ashwin
|17
|191
|27.28
|12
|41.91
|KH Pandya
|14
|183
|20.33
|10
|26.50
Most catches by a fielder in a match:
|Cts
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|4
|RK Singh (KKR)
|GT
|Mumbai DYP
|23-04-2022
|4
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|RCB
|Pune
|26-04-2022
Most catches in the tournament:
|Cts
|Fielder
|Mts
|17
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|17
|10
|MA Agarwal (PBKS)
|13
|10
|KS Williamson (SRH)
|13
|10
|S Dhawan (PBKS)
|14
|10
|R Powell (DC)
|14
|10
|NT Tilak Varma (MI)
|14
Most dismissals in a match:
|Dismissals
|Keeper
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|4 (3 ct, 1 st)
|SP Jackson (KKR)
|RCB
|Mumbai DYP
|30-03-2022
|4 (all ct)
|WP Saha (GT)
|KKR
|Mumbai DYP
|23-04-2022
|4 (2 ct, 2 st)
|WP Saha (GT)
|LSG
|Pune
|10-05-2022
Most dismissals in the tournament:
|Dismissals
|Keeper
|Mts
|16 (14 ct, 2 st)
|SV Samson (RR)
|17
|13 (11 ct, 2 st)
|WP Saha (GT)
|11
|13 (13 ct, 0 st)
|IP Kishan (MI)
|14
|13 (12 ct, 1 st)
|Q de Kock (LSG)
|15
Most player of the match awards:
|Awards
|Player
|Mts
|4
|K Yadav (KKR)
|14
|3
|JC Buttler (RR)
|17
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com