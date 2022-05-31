IPL 2022: All The Numbers You Want

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting facts and figures from IPL 2022.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans celebrate winning the IPL 2022 title after beating the Rajasthan Royals in the final. Photograph: BCCI

Debutants Gujarat Titans capped a fairytale season by beating inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to win the IPL title in their first season in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IPL 2022, expanded to 10 teams, saw former champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings finish at the bottom, while another debutant Lucknow Super Giants made it to the play-offs:

Champions: Gujarat Titans

Runners up: Rajasthan Royals

Lost in Qualifier 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lost in Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants

Final group standings

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1 Gujarat Titans 14 10 4 20 +0.316 2 Rajasthan Royals 14 9 5 18 +0.298 3 Lucknow Super Giants 14 9 5 18 +0.251 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 8 6 16 -0.253 5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 14 +0.204 6 Punjab Kings 14 7 7 14 +0.126 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 6 8 12 +0.146 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 6 8 12 -0.379 9 Chennai Super Kings 14 4 10 8 -0.203 10 Mumbai Indians 14 4 10 8 -0.506

Summary of results

Total matches : 74

Won by side batting first: 37 (50%)

Won by side batting second: 37 (50%)

Teams batting in the tournament:

Team Matches RS WL RPW RPO Gujarat Titans 16 2,663 82 32.47 8.43 Rajasthan Royals 17 2,943 97 30.34 8.72 Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 2,632 98 26.85 8.45 Lucknow Super Giants 15 2,548 89 28.62 8.69 Delhi Capitals 14 2,341 81 28.90 8.87 Punjab Kings 14 2,343 99 23.66 8.72 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 2,223 104 21.37 8.52 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 2,197 79 27.81 8.42 Chennai Super Kings 14 2,288 88 26.00 8.35 Mumbai Indians 14 2,217 94 23.58 8.18 Total 74 24,395 911 26.77 8.54

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over

Teams' bowling in the tournament:

Team Matches RC WT RPW RPO Gujarat Titans 16 2,534 100 25.34 8.23 Rajasthan Royals 17 2,832 104 27.23 8.51 Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 2,614 97 26.94 8.63 Lucknow Super Giants 15 2,496 100 24.96 8.48 Delhi Capitals 14 2,397 88 27.23 8.60 Punjab Kings 14 2,252 83 27.13 8.61 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 2,249 84 26.77 8.26 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 2,416 86 28.09 8.90 Chennai Super Kings 14 2,254 82 27.48 8.44 Mumbai Indians 14 2,351 87 27.02 8.74 Total 74 24,395 911 26.77 8.54

RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over

Scoring at each ground:

Venue Matches Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO 100s 50s Mumbai Wankhede 21 810.2 6,891 237 29.07 8.50 2 28 Navi Mumbai D Y Patil 20 781.1 6,573 253 25.98 8.41 2 30 Mumbai Brabourne 16 606.5 5,463 204 26.77 9.00 2 29 Pune MCA 13 502.1 4,108 175 23.47 8.18 0 19 Kolkata Eden Gardens 2 79.3 779 19 41.00 9.79 1 3 Ahmedabad Modi stadium 2 76.2 581 23 25.26 7.61 1 1 Total 74 2856.2 24,395 911 26.77 8.54 8 110

Scoring pattern in each over:

Over # Balls Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1 888 870 35 5.87 24.85 2 888 1,026 35 6.93 29.31 3 888 1,138 38 7.68 29.94 4 888 1,271 29 8.58 43.82 5 888 1,325 45 8.95 29.44 6 888 1,317 38 8.89 34.65 7 888 1,008 29 6.81 34.75 8 888 1,203 38 8.12 31.65 9 882 1,188 39 8.08 30.46 10 882 1,183 36 8.04 32.86 11 879 1,182 34 8.06 34.76 12 876 1,177 34 8.06 34.61 13 876 1,235 45 8.45 27.44 14 875 1,254 42 8.59 29.85 15 863 1,221 64 8.48 19.07 16 847 1,283 57 9.08 22.50 17 823 1,323 47 9.64 28.14 18 814 1,454 72 10.71 20.19 19 759 1,416 61 11.19 23.21 20 658 1,321 93 12.04 14.20

Scoring pattern in different phases:

Overs Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1-6 888 6,947 220 7.82 31.57 7-15 1318.1 10,651 361 8.08 29.50 16-20 650.1 6,797 330 10.45 20.59 Total 2856.2 24,395 911 8.54 26.77

Break-up of sixes hit (1062):

Team For Vs Gujarat Titans 79 101 Rajasthan Royals 137 113 Royal Challengers Bangalore 102 147 Lucknow Super Giants 115 94 Delhi Capitals 106 103 Punjab Kings 110 91 Kolkata Knight Riders 113 104 Sunrisers Hyderabad 97 112 Chennai Super Kings 103 86 Mumbai Indians 100 111

Break-up of dismissals (911)

Bowled: 123

Caught behind: 113

Caught in the field: 512

Caught & bowled: 25

LBW: 57

Run-out: 61

Stumped: 18

Hit-wicket: 1

Retired out: 1

Pace v Spin in the tournament:

Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO Pace 1852.4 16,160 581 27.81 8.72 Spin 1003.4 7,825 268 29.19 7.79

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals match celebrate a wicket against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Highest totals:

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 222-2 20 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Mumbai WS 22-04-2022 217-5 20 Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 18-04-2022 216-4 20 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai DYP 12-04-2022 215-5 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 10-04-2022 211-4 19.3 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Mumbai BS 31-03-2022 210-6 20 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Pune 29-03-2022 210-7 20 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai BS 31-03-2022 210 19.4 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Mumbai BS 18-04-2022 210-0 20 Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai DYP 18-05-2022

Highest totals batting second:

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 211-4 19.3 Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Mumbai BS 31-03-2022 210 19.4 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Mumbai BS 18-04-2022 208-5 19 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai DYP 27-03-2022 208-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai DYP 18-05-2022 207-8 20 Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Mumbai WS 22-04-2022 199-5 20 Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai WS 27-04-2022 193-9 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Mumbai DYP 12-04-2022 193-6 20 Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata 25-05-2022

Lowest totals:

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 68 16.1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai BS 23-04-2022 82 13.5 Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Pune 10-05-2022 97 16 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Mumbai WS 12-05-2022 101 14.3 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Pune 07-05-2022 113 17.3 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai DYP 09-05-2022 115 20 Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Mumbai BS 20-04-2022 115 19.3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Pune 26-04-2022 117 17.4 Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Mumbai DYP 08-05-2022 115 19.3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Pune 26-04-2022 123-8 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Pune 14-05-2022 125 19.2 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai WS 08-05-2022

IMAGE: Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings appeals for a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Highest Powerplay scores:

Score For Vs Venue Date 83-1 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai BS 13-05-2022 81-0 Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Mumbai BS 20-04-2022 75-1 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Mumbai BS 20-05-2022 73-1 Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai BS 31-03-2022 72-2 Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Mumbai BS 03-04-2022 68-0 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 10-04-2022 67-1 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahmedabad 27-05-2022 67-1 Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Mumbai WS 07-05-2022 66-2 Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai WS 01-05-2022 66-1 Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders Pune 07-05-2022

Lowest Powerplay scores:

Total For Vs Venue Date 14-3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Pune 29-03-2022 25-3 Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Pune 07-05-2022 27-4 Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Mumbai BS 03-04-2022 27-1 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai 21-05-2022 29-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Mumbai 28-04-2022 30-0 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Pune 09-04-2022

Note: The most number of wickets lost in the Powerplay were five – Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians at Mumbai Wankhede on 12-05-2022

Highest individual scores:

Score Mins Balls 4s 6s # Player For Vs Venue Date 140* 100 70 10 10 1 Q de Kock LSG KKR Mumbai DYP 18-05-2022 116 99 65 9 9 1 JC Buttler RR DC Mumbai WS 22-04-2022 112* 100 54 12 7 3 RM Patidar RCB LSG Kolkata 25-05-2022 106* 86 60 10 6 2 JC Buttler RR RCB Ahmedabad 27-05-2022 103* 107 60 9 5 1 KL Rahul LSG MI Mumbai BS 16-04-2022 103* 110 62 12 4 2 KL Rahul LSG MI Mumbai WS 24-04-2022 103 93 61 9 5 1 JC Buttler RR KKR Mumbai BS 18-04-2022 100 93 68 11 5 1 JC Buttler RR MI Mumbai DYP 02-04-2022 99 89 57 6 6 1 RD Gaikwad CSK SRH Pune 01-05-2022 96 93 59 11 1 2 S Gill GT PBKS Mumbai BS 08-04-2022 96 103 64 11 2 2 F du Plessis RCB LSG Mumbai DYP 19-04-2022 95* 73 46 5 8 4 SR Dubey CSK RCB Mumbai DYP 12-04-2022 94* 86 51 8 6 5 DA Miller GT CSK Pune 17-04-2022 93 65 57 13 3 3 MM Ali CSK RR Mumbai BS 20-05-2022 92* 108 58 12 3 2 DA Warner DC SRH Mumbai BS 05-05-2022

IMAGE: Jos Buttler was the top run-getter in IPL 2022 with 863 runs from 17 games, including four centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Leading run-scorers

Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 JC Buttler RR 17 863 116 57.53 149.05 4 4 KL Rahul LSG 15 616 103* 51.33 135.38 2 4 Q de Kock LSG 15 508 140* 36.28 148.97 1 3 HH Pandya GT 15 487 87* 44.27 131.26 0 4 S Gill GT 16 483 96 34.50 132.32 0 4 DA Miller GT 16 481 94* 68.71 142.73 0 2 F du Plessis RCB 16 468 96 31.20 127.52 0 3 S Dhawan PBKS 14 460 88* 38.33 122.66 0 3 SV Samson RR 17 458 55 28.62 146.79 0 2 DJ Hooda LSG 15 451 59 32.21 136.66 0 4 LS Livingstone PBKS 14 437 70 36.41 182.08 0 4 DA Warner DC 12 432 92* 48.00 150.52 0 5 A Sharma SRH 14 426 75 30.42 133.12 0 2 IP Kishan MI 14 418 81* 32.15 120.11 0 3 RA Tripathi SRH 14 413 76 37.54 158.23 0 3 SS Iyer KKR 14 401 85 30.84 134.56 0 3

Highest strike-rate (Min.100 runs scored):

SR Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 216.27 TH David MI 8 186 46 37.20 0 0 183.33 KD Karthik RCB 16 330 66* 55.00 0 1 182.08 LS Livingstone PBKS 14 437 70 36.41 0 4 174.47 AD Russell KKR 14 335 70* 37.22 0 1 169.10 GJ Maxwell RCB 13 301 55 27.36 0 1 163.63 JM Sharma PBKS 12 234 44 29.25 0 0 159.68 PBB Rajapaksa PBKS 9 206 43 22.88 0 0 158.23 RA Tripathi SRH 14 413 76 37.54 0 3 156.21 SR Dubey CSK 11 289 95* 28.90 0 2

Lowest strike-rate (Min.100 balls faced):

SR Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 93.50 KS Williamson SRH 13 216 57 19.63 0 1 103.90 AM Rahane KKR 7 133 44 19.00 0 0 107.46 KA Pollard MI 11 144 25 14.40 0 0 107.69 VR Iyer KKR 12 182 50* 16.54 0 1 108.33 M Shahrukh Khan PBKS 8 117 26 16.71 0 0 109.32 A Rawat RCB 8 129 66 16.12 0 1 110.27 L Yadav DC 12 161 48* 23.00 0 0 113.76 MS Wade GT 10 157 35 15.70 0 0 115.98 V Kohli RCB 16 341 73 22.73 0 2 120.11 IP Kishan MI 14 418 81* 32.15 0 3 120.17 RG Sharma MI 14 268 48 19.14 0 0 120.99 Shahbaz Ahmed RCB 16 219 45 27.37 0 0

IMAGE: Pat Cummins smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Fastest 50s

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 14 PJ Cummins 56* KKR MI Pune 06-04-2022 19 MM Ali 93 CSK RR Mumbai BS 20-05-2022 21 LS Livingstone 64 PBKS GT Mumbai BS 08-04-2022 21 RA Tripathi 71 SRH KKR Mumbai BS 15-04-2022 21 JM Bairstow 66 PBKS RCB Mumbai BS 13-05-2022 23 E Lewis 55* LSG CSK Mumbai BS 31-03-2022 23 JC Buttler 54 RR GT Mumbai DYP 14-04-2022 23 JC Buttler 106* RR RCB Ahmedabad 27-05-2022

Slowest half-century: 48 balls, JC Buttler, RR v MI, Mumbai DYP, 30-04-2022

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar brought up his century from just 49 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Fastest 100s:

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 49 RM Patidar 112* RCB LSG Kolkata 25-05-2022 56 KL Rahul 103* LSG MI Mumbai BS 16-04-2022 57 JC Buttler 116 RR DC Mumbai 22-04-2022 59 JC Buttler 103 RR KKR Mumbai BS 18-04-2022 59 Q de Kock 140* LSG KKR Mumbai DYP 18-05-2022 59 JC Buttler 106* RR RCB Ahmedabad 27-05-2022 61 KL Rahul 103* LSG MI Mumbai 24-04-2022 66 JC Buttler 100 RR MI Mumbai DYP 02-04-2022

Most sixes:

Player Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six JC Buttler 45 579 12.87 LS Livingstone 34 240 7.06 AD Russell 32 192 6.00 KL Rahul 30 455 15.17 SV Samson 26 312 12.00 DA Miller 23 337 14.65 Q de Kock 23 341 14.83 R Powell 22 167 7.59 KD Karthik 22 180 8.18 N Rana 22 251 11.41 SO Hetmyer 21 204 9.71 N Pooran 21 212 10.10 RA Tripathi 20 261 13.05

Hitting sixes most frequently (min.10 sixes):

Player Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six TH David 16 86 5.38 AD Russell 32 192 6.00 LS Livingstone 34 240 7.06 R Powell 22 167 7.59 MP Stoinis 13 106 8.15 KD Karthik 22 180 8.18 SO Hetmyer 21 204 9.71 PBB Rajapaksa 13 129 9.92

Note: HR Shokeen faced most balls (48) without hitting a six in the tournament, followed by DJ Mitchell (44).

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul recorded the highest partnership for the first wicket in the history of IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Highest partnership for each wicket

Wkt P'ship Players Teams Venue Date 1 210* Q de Kock & KL Rahul LSG v KKR Mumbai DYP 18-05-2022 2 144 DA Warner & MR Marsh DC v RR Mumbai DYP 11-05-2022 3 165 RV Uthappa & SR Dubey CSK v RCB Mumbai DYP 12-04-2022 4 122* DA Warner & R Powell DC v SRH Mumbai BS 05-05-2022 5 92* RM Patidar & KD Karthik RCB v LSG Kolkata 25-05-2022 6 97* Shahbaz Ahmed & KD Karthik RCB v DC Mumbai WS 16-04-2022 7 75* L Yadav & AR Patel DC v MI Mumbai BS 27-03-2022 8 41* AR Patel & K Yadav DC v LSG Mumbai WS 01-05-2022 41 JM Sharma & RD Chahar PBKS v DC Mumbai DYP 16-05-2022 9 36* MP Stoinis & Avesh Khan LSG v RR Mumbai WS 10-04-2022 10 27* RD Chahar & Arshdeep Singh PBKS v GT Mumbai BS 08-04-2022 27 UT Yadav & VV Chakravarthy KKR v RCB Mumbai DYP 30-03-2022

Best bowling in a match:

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 5-10 JJ Bumrah MI KKR Mumbai DYP 09-05-2022 5-18 PWH de Silva RCB SRH Mumbai WS 08-05-2022 5-25 Umran Malik SRH GT Mumbai WS 27-04-2022 5-40 YS Chahal RR KKR Mumbai BS 18-04-2022 4-5 AD Russell KKR GT Mumbai DYP 23-04-2022 4-14 K Yadav DC KKR Mumbai WS 28-04-2022 4-16 Mohsin Khan LSG DC Mumbai WS 01-05-2022 4-20 PWH de Silva RCB KKR Mumbai DYP 30-03-2022 4-20 KR Sen RR RCB Pune 26-04-2022 4-23 UT Yadav KKR PBKS Mumbai WS 01-04-2022 4-24 Avesh Khan LSG SRH Mumbai DYP 04-04-2022 4-24 Rashid Khan GT LSG Pune 10-05-2022 4-25 JR Hazlewood RCB LSG Mumbai DYP 19-04-2022

Hat-trick (1):

5-40 YS Chahal RR KKR Mumbai BS 18-04-2022

(Victims – SS Iyer, SP Mavi & PJ Cummins)

IMAGE: Rajashtan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was IPL 2022' highest wicket-taker with 27 wickets from 17 games. Photograph: BCCI

Leading wicket-takers

Player Team Mts Overs Runs Wkts Avg RPO Best 4W YS Chahal RR 17 408 527 27 19.51 7.75 5-40 2 PWH de Silva RCB 16 342 430 26 16.53 7.54 5-18 2 K Rabada PBKS 13 288 406 23 17.65 8.45 4-33 2 Umran Malik SRH 14 295 444 22 20.18 9.03 5-25 2 K Yadav DC 14 298 419 21 19.95 8.43 4-14 2 JR Hazlewood RCB 12 279 377 20 18.85 8.10 4-25 1 Mohammed Shami GT 16 366 488 20 24.40 8.00 3-25 0 HV Patel RCB 15 321 410 19 21.57 7.66 4-34 1 Rashid Khan GT 16 383 421 19 22.15 6.59 4-24 1 PM Krishna RR 17 399 551 19 29.00 8.28 3-22 0 T Natarajan SRH 11 258 406 18 22.55 9.44 3-10 0 Avesh Khan LSG 13 286 416 18 23.11 8.72 4-24 1

Best economy (Min.10 overs):

RPO Player Team Mts Balls Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 5.57 SP Narine KKR 14 336 312 9 34.66 2-21 0 5.96 Mohsin Khan LSG 9 198 197 14 14.07 4-16 1 6.54 DJ Willey RCB 4 66 72 1 72.00 1-29 0 6.59 Rashid Khan GT 16 383 421 19 22.15 4-24 1 6.62 MM Ali CSK 10 143 158 8 19.75 3-13 0 6.84 MJ Santner CSK 6 114 130 4 32.50 1-15 0 6.87 GJ Maxwell RCB 13 144 165 6 27.50 2-22 0 6.97 KH Pandya LSG 14 228 265 10 26.50 3-19 0

Worst economy (Min.10 overs):

RPO Player Team Mts Balls Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 11.86 OF Smith PBKS 6 90 178 6 29.66 4-30 1 11.17 TS Mills MI 5 102 190 6 31.66 3-35 0 10.88 A Deep RCB 5 113 205 5 41.00 3-45 0 10.68 PJ Cummins KKR 5 119 212 7 30.28 3-22 0 10.51 CJ Jordan CSK 4 77 135 2 67.50 2-23 0 10.31 SP Mavi KKR 6 132 227 5 45.40 1-33 0 10.07 M Siraj RCB 15 306 514 9 57.11 2-30 0 10.00 D Pretorius CSK 6 126 210 6 35.00 2-30 0

Bowlers conceding most sixes:

Player Sixes Balls bowled Balls / Six M Siraj 31 309 9.97 PWH de Silva 30 342 11.40 YS Chahal 27 408 15.11 SN Thakur 23 291 12.65 K Yadav 22 298 13.55 VV Chakravarthy 20 237 11.85 LH Ferguson 20 287 14.35 HV Patel 20 321 16.05 R Ashwin 20 403 20.15

Conceding sixes most frequently (Min.10 sixes):

Player Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six OF Smith 16 91 5.69 A Deep 14 115 8.21 HR Shokeen 10 90 9.00 H Brar 10 96 9.60 B Thampi 10 96 9.60 M Siraj 31 309 9.97

Note: P Sangwan bowled most deliveries (54) without being hit for a six in the tournament.

Best all-round performance in a match (25 runs & 3 wickets)

Performance Player Vs Venue Date 48 & 4-5 AD Russell (KKR) GT Mumbai DYP 23-04-2022 49* & 3-22 AD Russell (KKR) SRH Pune 14-05-2022 34 & 3-17 HH Pandya (GT) RR Ahmedabad 29-05-2022

Best all-round performance in the tournament (150 runs & 10 wickets):

Player Mts Runs Avg Wkts Avg AD Russell 14 335 37.22 17 16.35 R Ashwin 17 191 27.28 12 41.91 KH Pandya 14 183 20.33 10 26.50

Most catches by a fielder in a match:

Cts Player Vs Venue Date 4 RK Singh (KKR) GT Mumbai DYP 23-04-2022 4 Riyan Parag (RR) RCB Pune 26-04-2022

Most catches in the tournament:

Cts Fielder Mts 17 Riyan Parag (RR) 17 10 MA Agarwal (PBKS) 13 10 KS Williamson (SRH) 13 10 S Dhawan (PBKS) 14 10 R Powell (DC) 14 10 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 14

Most dismissals in a match:

Dismissals Keeper Vs Venue Date 4 (3 ct, 1 st) SP Jackson (KKR) RCB Mumbai DYP 30-03-2022 4 (all ct) WP Saha (GT) KKR Mumbai DYP 23-04-2022 4 (2 ct, 2 st) WP Saha (GT) LSG Pune 10-05-2022

Most dismissals in the tournament:

Dismissals Keeper Mts 16 (14 ct, 2 st) SV Samson (RR) 17 13 (11 ct, 2 st) WP Saha (GT) 11 13 (13 ct, 0 st) IP Kishan (MI) 14 13 (12 ct, 1 st) Q de Kock (LSG) 15

Most player of the match awards:

Awards Player Mts 4 K Yadav (KKR) 14 3 JC Buttler (RR) 17

