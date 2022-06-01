India tour of WI: Check out the complete schedule

India to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is vs West Indies between July 22-August 7; two games in Florida

IMAGE: India will finish its white-ball leg of UK tour on July 17 and those selected would directly leave for the West Indies from England. Photograph: BCCI

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the BCCI on Wednesday announced India's tour of the West Indies where the 'Men in Blue' will play three ODIs and five T20Is between July 22 and August 7.

India will finish its white-ball leg of UK tour on July 17 and those selected would directly leave for the West Indies from England.

The ODI series and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled to be held in Fort Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

The three ODIs will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 respectively at Port of Spain's (Trinidad & Tobago) iconic Queen's Park Oval and will be followed by five T20Is, two of which will be played at Florida's Fort Lauderhill.

The first T20I will be held at Brian Lara Stadium (Port of Spain) on July 29 and followed by two games at St Kitt's Warner Park on August 1 and 2 respectively.

The final two games, in order to cater to the Indian diaspora in the United States, will be held at the Broward County Stadium in Florida on August 6 and 7.

The entire series will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said on the upcoming series, "We have a young team that is eager to restore the brand of cricket the West Indies team is known for playing.

"As I take charge of this team, our ambition is to always be competitive, as we look to use this series to fine tune our preparations for the upcoming T20 and 50 Over World Cups."

Talking about this, Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies said: "Our four-year deal with FanCode has brought Indian cricket fans closer to CWI's live properties across multiple formats that has featured the top cricketing nations like South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and England.

"FanCode has become the go-to platform for Indian fans to consume cricket in a digital-first manner which has redefined the sports viewing experience."



Itinerary

ODIs

1st ODI: July 22 (Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain)

2nd ODI: July 24 (Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain)

3rd ODI: July 27 (Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain)

All ODI matches live from 7 pm IST



T20Is

1st T20I: July 29: (Brian Lara Stadium, Port of Spain)

2nd T20I: Aug 1 (Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis)

3rd T20I: Aug 2 (Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis)

4th T20I: Aug 6 (Broward County Ground, Florida, USA)

5th T20I: Aug 7 (Broward County Ground, Florida, USA)

All T20I matches live from 8 pm IST.