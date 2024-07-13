News
Zimbabwe captain on what helped India ease to big win

Zimbabwe captain on what helped India ease to big win

July 13, 2024 20:43 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal's flair was complemented by skipper Shubman Gill's poise

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill put on an unbeaten opening stand of 156 to canter to victory in the 4th T20I on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza was not shy in admitting that the Indian batters were far superior than the home side's as they lost the 4th T20I and the series in Harare, on Saturday.

Following his side's 10 wicket loss to India, Raza also pointed that the use of roller during the mid-inning break made the pitch better for the visitors.

 

Fine half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India secure a series win over Zimbabwe after beating the hosts by 10 wickets.

During the post-match presentation, Raza said, "I think the wicket was a bit damp, and we thought 160 was par. But with the way they batted, even 180 would not have been enough. We keep growing and learning from each game. I think eight-ten runs more in the last 5 overs."

"There was a bit of kick and bounce, so we had to rein ourselves in at the start of the innings. The heavy roller in the innings break did the trick for them, it became a beautiful wicket and they could play on the up. There is a game tomorrow and even if we lose 3-2 then we can keep our head high," he added.

With this win, India has a 3-1 unassailable series lead over Zimbabwe, with a game to go on tomorrow.

Jaiswal secured the 'Player of the Match' for his superb knock.

PICS: CSK's Deshpande receives India cap
Yamal spells out his birthday wish ahead of Euro final
Princess Kate to attend Wimbledon men's final
Court reveals fixed matches in India-SA 2000 series
Krejcikova outlasts Paolini in Wimbledon final
'Diet, sleep ...': Jaiswal's tips for batting success
Unseeded Vinesh will have it tough at Paris Games
T20 World Cup

Sachin, Sania, SKY Bless Anant-Radhika

PIX: India make short work of Zim, lead series 3-1

