News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Did you know that Hardik, Krunal and Dhoni were close?

Did you know that Hardik, Krunal and Dhoni were close?

By Rediff Cricket
July 21, 2020 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Until they made a surprise visit to the Dhoni villa in Ranchi on July 7, one didn't know that Krunal and Hardik Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were so close.

The Pandyas play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Mahi is the Chennai Super Kings captain. Of course, the trio wear India colours, but we didnt know of their special bond till two Tuesdays ago.

The Pandya brothers flew to Ranchi to celebrate Mahi's 39th birthday casting aside fears about the coronavirus.

Don't forget that Hardik and fiancee Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

 

Sakshi Singh Rawat -- Mahi's missus -- shared a picture on Instagram two weeks after her spouse's birthday to give us a glimpse of the occasion. Sakshi captioned the pic 'Missing the happy squad!'

Along with the Pandya brothers, we could spot Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and Indian cricket team physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Sakshi's revelation: Dhoni is 'smarter, sweeter'

Sakshi's revelation: Dhoni is 'smarter, sweeter'

PIX: When Dhoni plays doting dad

PIX: When Dhoni plays doting dad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use