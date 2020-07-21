Did you know that Hardik, Krunal and Dhoni were close?

July 21, 2020 17:44 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Until they made a surprise visit to the Dhoni villa in Ranchi on July 7, one didn't know that Krunal and Hardik Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were so close.

The Pandyas play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Mahi is the Chennai Super Kings captain. Of course, the trio wear India colours, but we didnt know of their special bond till two Tuesdays ago.

The Pandya brothers flew to Ranchi to celebrate Mahi's 39th birthday casting aside fears about the coronavirus.

Don't forget that Hardik and fiancee Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Sakshi Singh Rawat -- Mahi's missus -- shared a picture on Instagram two weeks after her spouse's birthday to give us a glimpse of the occasion. Sakshi captioned the pic 'Missing the happy squad!'

Along with the Pandya brothers, we could spot Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and Indian cricket team physiotherapist Nitin Patel.