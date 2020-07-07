Mumbai police's unique birthday wish for Dhoni

July 07, 2020 14:56 IST

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, the Mumbai police's official handle came up with a unique way to wish the cricketing great who owns a home in the city.

The Mumbai police used the cricketer's initials MSD to denote 'maintain social distancing' and create awareness among Mumbaikars to be careful and thwart the pandemic's evil designs.

'Do it the 'Mahi Way - Stay 'Not Out, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool,' the Mumbai police tweeted.

Mumbai continues to be the worst affected city in India, but the numbers don't always tell the story.

Though 85,326 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Mumbai since March, 57,152 patients have recovered and are at home.

As on July 6, Mumbai has 23,249 active cases.

There were 39 deaths in the city on Monday, taking the death toll in the city since March to 4,935, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation stated.

Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 67 per cent while the doubling rate of cases stands at 44 days, the BMC said, adding that the overall growth rate of cases is 1.60 per cent.