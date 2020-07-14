'Happiness is on the way' for Hardik and Natasa

July 14, 2020 17:01 IST

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic are all set to welcome their first child.

Natasa, a former Bigg Boss contestant, treated Instagram followers to a set of stunning pictures, baby bump and all.

The 27 year old, donning a yellow floral dress, clearly radiates the pregnancy glow.

'Happiness is on the way', Natasa captions her post.

Natasa and Hardik are active on social media and keep followers constantly posted about their life.

The mom-to-also flashed her diamond ring and noted, 'Live simply, love generously & learn constantly'.

On May 31, the Vadodara all-rounder and his Serbian ladylove's sudden baby announcement startled the cricketing world.

'Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better together,' Natasa noted.

'We are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes.'