PIX: When Dhoni plays doting dad

July 07, 2020 11:10 IST

The first phrase that one thinks of about Mahendra Singh Dhoni is Captain Cool.

Now Captain Cool he may be on the cricket field but outside it is the ultimate Daddy Cool.

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, here are some heart-tugging, precious moments of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays with daughter Ziva on the beach. Photographs: Courtesy, MS Dhoni/Instagram

IMAGE: Where Ziva tells Papa's fans to go vote.

IMAGE: Don't miss her style.

IMAGE: Awww! The cricketer dries his daughter's hair.

IMAGE: He is Ziva's Bugs Bunny.

IMAGE: Dhoni matches steps with Ziva as she dances to her favourite song.