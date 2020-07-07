News
PIX: When Dhoni plays doting dad

PIX: When Dhoni plays doting dad

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2020 11:10 IST
The first phrase that one thinks of about Mahendra Singh Dhoni is Captain Cool.

Now Captain Cool he may be on the cricket field but outside it is the ultimate Daddy Cool.

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, here are some heart-tugging, precious moments of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva.

Mahi plays with his daughter on a beach

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays with daughter Ziva on the beach. Photographs: Courtesy, MS Dhoni/Instagram

Where Ziva tells Papa's fans to go vote

IMAGE: Where Ziva tells Papa's fans to go vote.

Don't miss her style.

IMAGE: Don't miss her style.

Awww! The cricketer dries his daughter's hair.

IMAGE: Awww! The cricketer dries his daughter's hair.

He is Ziva's Bugs Bunny

IMAGE: He is Ziva's Bugs Bunny.

Dhoni matches steps with Ziva as she dances to her favourite song.

IMAGE: Dhoni matches steps with Ziva as she dances to her favourite song.
Rediff Cricket
Print this article

