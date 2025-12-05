HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Did Security Catch Gabba Pitch Invader?

Did Security Catch Gabba Pitch Invader?

REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
December 05, 2025 14:26 IST

Pitch invader

IMAGE: The pitch invader is detained by stewards during the Test. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters
 

Just after Travis Head fell on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test, play was briefly overshadowed by a pitch invader rushing onto the Gabba turf, triggering a rapid chase from stadium security.

They certainly tried and the cameras captured every second of it.

As the crowd was still reacting to Head's dismissal, a spectator suddenly vaulted the barrier and bolted towards the field.

A team of stewards immediately gave chase, racing across the boundary rope in a dramatic pursuit captured frame by frame.

Pitch invader

Pitch invader

The invader weaved, dodged, and stretched the chase longer than expected, but the final photo tells the story: Stewards closing in and finally grabbing hold, dragging him away as the crowd erupted.

Pitch invader

REDIFF CRICKET
