Starc eclipses Akram, earns praise from Pak legend

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc became the most successful left-arm seamer in Test history. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc continued to torment England in the Ashes, snaring six wickets in the ongoing second Test of the series in Brisbane to etch his name in cricket history.

Reinforcing his status as one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in modern Test cricket and adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Starc eclipsed Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's tally of 414 wickets to become the most successful left-arm pacer in the longest format.

He reached the milestone by dismissing Harry Brook during the second session of Day 1 of the pink-ball Test.

Starc once again demonstrated his mastery of early swing conditions in a pink-ball contest by bagging six wickets in 19 overs across three sessions.

The Aussie now has 415 Test wickets in 102 matches at an average of 26.53 with 17 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls.

Akram's 414 scalps came in 104 games at an average of 23.62.

Starc started the Ashes series with a bang, grabbing 10 wickets in the series opener in Perth to steer the hosts to an astonishing eight-wicket victory inside two days.

Akram, who retired from international cricket in 2003, offered heartfelt praise for Star's achievement.

"Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career," he wrote on 'X'.