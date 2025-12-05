Pink-ball Test: England all out for 334; Aus strike early

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Australia wrapped up England’s first innings swiftly on the morning of Day 2 of the Brisbane pink-ball Test on Friday, allowing just nine additional runs before closing it out for 334.

The final wicket came through a moment of brilliance from Marnus Labuschagne, who pulled off a full-length diving catch at deep backward square to dismiss Jofra Archer for 38, giving Brendan Doggett his breakthrough.

Though England have posted a competitive total, Australia will be pleased with the early finish and the chance to bat under bright sunshine. With the pink ball expected to challenge batters during twilight, the timing of their innings could be crucial.