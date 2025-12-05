HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pink-ball Test: England all out for 334; Aus strike early

Pink-ball Test: England all out for 334; Aus strike early

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 09:54 IST

x

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Australia wrapped up England’s first innings swiftly on the morning of Day 2 of the Brisbane pink-ball Test on Friday, allowing just nine additional runs before closing it out for 334.

 

The final wicket came through a moment of brilliance from Marnus Labuschagne, who pulled off a full-length diving catch at deep backward square to dismiss Jofra Archer for 38, giving Brendan Doggett his breakthrough.

Though England have posted a competitive total, Australia will be pleased with the early finish and the chance to bat under bright sunshine. With the pink ball expected to challenge batters during twilight, the timing of their innings could be crucial.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

Joe Root Smashes First Test Century Down Under
Joe Root Smashes First Test Century Down Under
Root's 135 powers England despite Starc's 6 wickets
Root's 135 powers England despite Starc's 6 wickets
Starc eclipses Akram, earns praise from Pak legend
Starc eclipses Akram, earns praise from Pak legend
'Absolutely Filthy...' Lyon Furious Over Gabba Snub
'Absolutely Filthy...' Lyon Furious Over Gabba Snub
What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?
What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

PM Modi Breaks Protocol, Welcomes Putin at Delhi's Palam Airport1:47

PM Modi Breaks Protocol, Welcomes Putin at Delhi's Palam...

Video: Putin, PM Modi leave Delhi's Palam airport in same car0:44

Video: Putin, PM Modi leave Delhi's Palam airport in same...

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!0:58

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO