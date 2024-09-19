Did India Err In Leaving Out Kuldeep?

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav's omission from the team for the first Test against Bangladesh sparked debate. Photograph: BCCI

Sanjay Manjrekar asked why India excluded Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday.

Despite his success in the Test series against England earlier this year, where he claimed 19 wickets, Kuldeep was overlooked in favour of a combination featuring three pacers and two spinners.

India's choice to field three pacers and two spinners was influenced by the pitch conditions at the M A Chidambaram stadium, which were expected to offer more bounce and carry for the fast bowlers. The overcast conditions on the first day further supported this decision./p>

Manjrekar, who has been a vocal critic of Indian cricket, took to social media to voice his disapproval of Kuldeep's omission. He questioned the ease with which India dropped a player of Kuldeep's calibre.

While India's decision to field three pacers and two spinners may have been based on strategic considerations, it remains to be seen whether it will prove to be a successful one.