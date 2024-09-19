News
Chennai Test: Kohli, Rohit, Gill Flop

Chennai Test: Kohli, Rohit, Gill Flop

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 19, 2024 12:26 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were dismissed early. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Virat Kohli's much anticipated return to Test cricket was marred by a disappointing dismissal for just six runs in the first innings against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The star batter, eager to make a mark after missing the England series, was called into action early due to India's top-order collapse.

Virat Kohli in Chennai

IMAGE: Hasan Mahmud celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Despite a promising start with some well-timed shots, Kohli fell victim to a classic outside off delivery from Hasan Mahmud. A mistimed cover drive resulted in a simple catch for wicket-keeper Litton Das, leaving India reeling.

His dismissal was part of a broader Indian top order collapse. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were also dismissed early, leaving India reeling at 34-3.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate Shubman Gill's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian openers struggled to cope with the swinging ball and were unable to establish a solid partnership. Rohit, dismissed for 6 runs, edged a delivery from Hasan Mahmud to second slip.

Shubman Gill, promoted to number three, also faced difficulties in the challenging conditions. Struggling to adapt to the swinging ball, Gill looked uncertain at the crease, adding to India's early woes.

The Bangladesh bowlers, led by Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed, exploited the seaming conditions to put India under immediate pressure. Their aggressive bowling and India's top order failures left the hosts on the back foot early in the match.

REDIFF CRICKET
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

