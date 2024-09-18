News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gambhir's bold claim: 'We don't fear anyone'

Gambhir's bold claim: 'We don't fear anyone'

Source: ANI
September 18, 2024 20:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gautam Gambhir

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kind Courtesy TNCA/X

 Ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said his side "don't fear anyone" but have "respect for everyone."

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Currently, Team India lead the WTC standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests, home), New Zealand (three Tests, home), and Australia (five Tests, away).

 

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gambhir congratulated Bangladesh on their two-match Test series win against Pakistan. He praised Najmul Hossain Shanto's side, calling them a quality team.

"I have always believed that we don't fear anyone, but we respect everyone. It's the same with Bangladesh. We don't focus on the opposition; we play the game we know. I congratulate them on what they did in Pakistan. But this is a new series, and they are a quality side, so we want to play good cricket. Yes, they have experience in Shakib, Mushfiqur, and Mehidy, but we want to be switched on from the first ball," Gambhir said.

Bangladesh are in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The Bengal Tigers claimed a massive 10-wicket victory in the first Test and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second.

When asked about the potential inclusion of Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan in the playing eleven, Gambhir said there will be opportunities, but players must wait for their turn.

"We don't drop anyone. We just pick the players who fit the eleven. We believe in selecting the XI. Jurel is a phenomenal player, but when Pant is coming in, sometimes people have to wait. Same with Sarfaraz. Opportunities will come, but you have to wait," he added.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur from September 27.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The truth about Gambhir's relationship with seniors
The truth about Gambhir's relationship with seniors
No Place For Iyer In Test Team
No Place For Iyer In Test Team
Gautam Gambhir plays down pitch talk
Gautam Gambhir plays down pitch talk
Blasts rock Lebanon at funeral of pager blast victims
Blasts rock Lebanon at funeral of pager blast victims
Gautam Gambhir plays down pitch talk
Gautam Gambhir plays down pitch talk
One nation, one election: 32 parties for, 15 against
One nation, one election: 32 parties for, 15 against
At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections
At 59%, J-K's voter turnout highest in 7 elections

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Pant to make Test return after 632 days!

Pant to make Test return after 632 days!

SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'

SEE: Kohli-Gambhir 'put an end to all the masala'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances