News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhull, Rana help India 'A' thump UAE 'A'

Dhull, Rana help India 'A' thump UAE 'A'

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 18:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India 'A' captain Yash Dhull scored a century against UAE 'A' in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup in Colombo on Friday

IMAGE: India 'A' captain Yash Dhull scored a century against UAE 'A' in the ACC Men's Emerging Cup in Colombo on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Skipper Yash Dhull led from the front with a blazing unbeaten century after pacer Harshit Rana's heroics with the ball as India 'A' registered a commanding eight-wicket win over UAE 'A' in their opening match of the ACC Men's Emerging Cup in Colombo on Friday.

Right-arm fast bowler Rana (4/41) was right on the money after Dhull won the toss and elected to field. He was ably supported by Andhra Pradesh pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/32) and slow left-arm orthodox Manav Suthar (2/28) as India 'A' restricted UAE 'A' to a paltry 175 for 9 in their 50 overs.

 

The target was never going to pose any threat to the Indians and they completed the formalities in 26.3 overs, reaching 179 for the loss of two wickets.

Sent into bat in the Group B match, UAE 'A' never got going and found it difficult to accumulate runs against the Indians' incisive bowling.

Ashwanth Valthapa (46), opener Aryansh Sharma (38) and Mohammed Faraazuddin (35) were the only three significant contributors for the Arab side.

Chasing 176 to win, India 'A' lost both their openers -- Sai Sudharsan (8) and Abhishek Sharma (19) inside the sixth over with the scoreboard reading 41 but Dhull (108 not out) and Nikin Jose (41 not out) ensured an easy win, stitching unbeaten 138 runs for the third wicket.

Dhull's attacking knock was full of flair and timing as he scored his runs off just 84 balls, finding the boundary fence as many as 20 times and clearing it once.

Jose, on the other hand, played the second fiddle and decorated his 53-ball innings with just five boundaries.

The pace combination of Ali Naseer (1/14) and Muhammad Jawadullah (1/47) were the wicket takers for UAE 'A'.

India 'A' will next play Nepal in Colombo on July 17 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan 'A' on July 19 in the final group game.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on July 21. The final is scheduled to be held on July 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Can Americans Crack Cricket Jargon?
SEE: Can Americans Crack Cricket Jargon?
Manika bolstered by new coach ahead of Asiad
Manika bolstered by new coach ahead of Asiad
WATCH: Jaiswal's Walk To Remember!
WATCH: Jaiswal's Walk To Remember!
Asian Athletics: India's gold tally reaches five!
Asian Athletics: India's gold tally reaches five!
Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon
Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon
Yet another African cheetah dies in MP, 8th this year
Yet another African cheetah dies in MP, 8th this year
Will Chandrayaan survive Moon's night temperature?
Will Chandrayaan survive Moon's night temperature?

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Miami In Love With Messi Already!

Miami In Love With Messi Already!

Why is BCCI grateful to the ICC?

Why is BCCI grateful to the ICC?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances