Jaiswal's Walk To Remember!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 14, 2023 17:32 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 143 at the end of Day 2. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

At the end of second day's play in the first Test against the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal's walk back to the dressing room was nothing short of a fairytale.

Making his debut, Jaiswal not only scored a ton, but put up a record stand with Rohit Sharma. Thereon, the Mumbai batter stitched an unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli.

While walking back to the dressing room, Jaiswal's walk was something he will never forget.

 

Walking back alongside Kohli, the debutant was accorded a warm reception as the entire dugout gave him a standing ovation.

With Kohli too clapping behind him, Jaiswal's return to the pavilion was a heartwarming one. Top it off with a proud clap on the back from skipper Rohit.

Can one ask for a better start to a Test career?

SEE: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back at the end of the day's play. Video: Kind courtesy Indian Cricket Team/Instagram

 

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

