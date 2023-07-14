News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Miami In Love With Messi Already!

Miami In Love With Messi Already!

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 14, 2023 18:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi has Miami in a spell!

With the Argentine superstar set to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami next week, the city has been bitten by the Messi bug.

Everything from a hamburger to a beer to murals, Messi is all over Miami.

Sample this: A burger and drink combo called the Lionel Messi, a beer with a pink label matching the colour of the Inter Miami jersey and a huge sketch of the soccer star's smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hard Rock Cafe is launching a new Messi Chicken Sandwich' made from the soccer star's favourite milanesas while the Argentine grill The Knife offers a Messi mojito.

With a massive Latin American population -- more than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026 -- it's no surprise that Messi mania has engulfed the city.

As the 36 year old enters in what is expected to be the final phase of his career, he is expected to propel soccer's popularity in the United States.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.

 

IMAGE: A mural of Messi by artist Maxi Bagnasco is seen in the Wynwood neighbourhood of Miami. Messi is set to be unveiled as an Inter Miami CF player later this week. Photograph: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Bagnasco stands in front of his Messi mural. Photograph: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Messi mural in Wynwood, here and below. Photograph: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

 

Photograph: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'In principle, I'm done', Messi
'In principle, I'm done', Messi
Superfan rejoices as Messi visits Beijing
Superfan rejoices as Messi visits Beijing
How Much Did Messi, Ronaldo Charge?
How Much Did Messi, Ronaldo Charge?
What's Sidharth Malhotra Aiming For?
What's Sidharth Malhotra Aiming For?
UP govt calls off Azam Khan security, says not needed
UP govt calls off Azam Khan security, says not needed
PIX: What's Mohanlal Doing At Wimbledon?
PIX: What's Mohanlal Doing At Wimbledon?
Toor defends Asian Athletics title but....
Toor defends Asian Athletics title but....

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Date set for Messi's Inter Miami debut!

Date set for Messi's Inter Miami debut!

Messi Mania In Bejing!

Messi Mania In Bejing!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances