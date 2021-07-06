When Dhoni Celebrated His Birthday...

July 06, 2021 12:13 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the only captain in cricket history to win three ICC trophies, celebrates his 40th birthday on Wednesday, July 7.

Dhoni's birthday is nothing less than a festival for his fans, and social media is abuzz with wishes pouring in for the former skipper.

The ICC paid tribute to Dhoni, applauding the World Cup-winning captain for changing the 'face of Indian cricket'.

Here's looking at some of Dhoni's birthday celebrations:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Due to the COVID-19 situation in 2020, Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday at his Ranchi home.

At that time, no pictures of the birthday festivities surfaced on social media barring a pic Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted on Instagram.

The picture features Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya who flew to Ranchi to surprise Dhoni, along with several others. Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and the Dhonis' adorable daughter Ziva can also be seen in the photo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Birthdays in Indian cricket are celebrated with the rather messy ritual of smashing pieces of cake on the birthday boy's face after he has cut the cake.

Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and close friends in Leeds right after India's World Cup 2019 win over Sri Lanka.

Dhoni was given a cake facial and the pictures went viral.

IMAGE: Dhoni with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Team India lost the second T20I to England in Cardiff, but that didn't stop anyone from a celebration, because the reason was way too special. It was Dhoni's 37th birthday.

Sakshi, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma gathered to make the cake cutting a special one.

Ziva was, of course, present to make it more special for her beloved dad.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, with the birthday boy, July 7, 2017. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Dhoni was plastered with cake as Team India celebrated the former captain's 36th birthday in style in Jamaica.

There couldn't have been a more perfect setting than the Caribbean to celebrate his birthday especially after Team India's 3-1 ODI series win over the West Indies -- the perfect icing on the cake.

MSD was seen smashing his face into one of his birthday cakes.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy MS Dhoni/Twitter

Dhoni's 32nd birthday celebration turned out to be lively with the West Indian cricketers joining the party at Port of Spain in 2013.

The photograph of the cake had 'MSD 7' inscribed on it. 'That's the cake. Looks great and tastes even better. Face feels really soft now, we should call it cake therapy,' Mahi quipped.