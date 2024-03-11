'Tera kya character tha...?' KL Rahul's banter with Pant

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

IPL 2024 preparations are on in full swing, with JioCinema unveiling star-studded promotions.

In an engaging behind-the-scenes video, cricket stars KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant steal the spotlight as they reunite for an advertisement shoot.

Their light-hearted banter unfolds as Rahul and Pant discuss the exciting roles they've been assigned.

Rahul, assigned the role of a college boy, inquires about Pant's part in the ad.

Pant, with a smile, reveals his character as a sardar at a dhaba, sparking heartwarming laughter between the two cricketers before Rahul resumes his shoot.