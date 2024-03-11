News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle

Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 11, 2024 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, sporting his vintage long hair, made his presence felt in the Chennai Super Kings training camp for IPL 2024 as he walked up to the nets for his first batting session.

 

The 42-year-old captain showcased his confidence by leaving deliveries outside the off-stump and displayed solid shots during his practice.

Although not attempting many big shots, Dhoni's batting revealed his sharp reflexes as he efficiently dug out a yorker.

The iconic captain, who led CSK to victory in the IPL 2023 final, is set to return to competitive action against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 after recovering from a knee issue.

 MS Dhoni

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's revelation on why IPL is everyone's favourite
Kohli's revelation on why IPL is everyone's favourite
How IPL transformed Test matches and ODIs...
How IPL transformed Test matches and ODIs...
'Dhoni a special player and a special captain'
'Dhoni a special player and a special captain'
Nitin Desai Remembered At The Oscars
Nitin Desai Remembered At The Oscars
Oscars 2024: Meet The Winners!
Oscars 2024: Meet The Winners!
Differences or BJP ticket?: Oppn on Goel resignation
Differences or BJP ticket?: Oppn on Goel resignation
The Song That Made Everyone Cry At The Oscars
The Song That Made Everyone Cry At The Oscars

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan

Kohli will have to master Chepauk challenge: Harbhajan

SEE: Dravid's stirring dressing room speech

SEE: Dravid's stirring dressing room speech

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances