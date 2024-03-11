Dhoni's first net session teases IPL 2024 spectacle

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, sporting his vintage long hair, made his presence felt in the Chennai Super Kings training camp for IPL 2024 as he walked up to the nets for his first batting session.

The 42-year-old captain showcased his confidence by leaving deliveries outside the off-stump and displayed solid shots during his practice.

Although not attempting many big shots, Dhoni's batting revealed his sharp reflexes as he efficiently dug out a yorker.

The iconic captain, who led CSK to victory in the IPL 2023 final, is set to return to competitive action against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 after recovering from a knee issue.