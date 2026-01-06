HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dhoni Hits The Dance Floor!

Dhoni Hits The Dance Floor!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2026 11:10 IST

x

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Photographs: Sakshi Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in a rare carefree mood at a friend's birthday party.

Dhoni was in complete flow on the dance floor, flashing his trademark smile and soaking in the music as wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni offered fans a glimpse of the legend's fun-loving side away from the cricket field on Instagram.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dhoni and Sakshi enjoyed a relaxed evening at a club, laughing, grooving, and clearly making the most of the moment.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The celebration capped off a cheerful start to the year for Dhoni, who ushered in the New Year with his family in Phuket, Thailand, last week.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Guess Where Dhoni Partied On New Year's Eve?
Guess Where Dhoni Partied On New Year's Eve?
'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'
'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'
Does Dhoni Smoke?
Does Dhoni Smoke?
Watch Out Kiwis! Rohit Ready To Rumble
Watch Out Kiwis! Rohit Ready To Rumble
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti3:44

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti

Maduro departs federal courthouse after pleading 'not guilty' for return to Brooklyn jail2:00

Maduro departs federal courthouse after pleading 'not...

Hath Yogi Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela Devotees2:31

Hath Yogi Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO