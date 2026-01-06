Dhoni Hits The Dance Floor!

Photographs: Sakshi Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in a rare carefree mood at a friend's birthday party.



Dhoni was in complete flow on the dance floor, flashing his trademark smile and soaking in the music as wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni offered fans a glimpse of the legend's fun-loving side away from the cricket field on Instagram.

Dhoni and Sakshi enjoyed a relaxed evening at a club, laughing, grooving, and clearly making the most of the moment.

The celebration capped off a cheerful start to the year for Dhoni, who ushered in the New Year with his family in Phuket, Thailand, last week.