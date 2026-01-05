Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor

'He's the guy who can win you games with bat and ball. He can bowl in any situation, he can bat anywhere in the line up.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has enjoyed top form in domestic and international cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

South Africa cricketing great A B de Villiers believes Hardik Pandya will be central to India's fortunes at the upcoming T20 World Cup, calling the all-rounder a 'big pivotal player' who gives the team unmatched balance.

Analysing India's squad, the former Proteas captain underlined the depth and flexibility available to the side.

'There are a lot of players offering skill with both bat and ball so you can really play around with the balance of the squad,' de Villiers said on his YouTubechannel AB de Villiers 360.

He also pointed out some notable omissions from the line-up.

'I noted no Rishabh Pant here, no Shubman Gill, no Yashasvi Jaiswal, no Jitesh Sharma, so those are the unlucky guys who missed out,' he added.

For de Villiers, however, Hardik stands apart from the rest.

'Hardik will be the big pivotal player. He's the guy who can win you games with bat and ball. He can bowl in any situation, he can bat anywhere in the line up,' he said.

AB explained the kind of impact Hardik has on opposition teams the moment he walks in.

'When he walks out to bat, there's a sense in the opposition like we need to get him out, we gonna lose the game if he bats for three or four overs,' de Villiers remarked.

Hardik's threat, he added, is just as real with the ball.

'Same with the ball in hand, the minute he comes on, you feel like he has a golden arm and he might just break the partnership. So a great asset for Suryakumar (Yadav) to have in the team,' he noted.

Hardik's recent form has only reinforced that reputation.

In the recent five match T20I series against South Africa, he scored 142 runs in three innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 186.84, with two half-centuries.

He carried that momentum into the ongoing domestic season. He announced his return to top form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing his maiden List A century.

Playing for Baroda against Vidarbha, Hardik blazed his way to 133 off just 92 balls, laced with eight fours and 11 sixes. In one over he smashed 34 runs -- five consecutive sixes followed by a boundary!