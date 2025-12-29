Does Dhoni Smoke?

IMAGE: A screengrab of the video clip showing a cigarette pack in M S Dhoni's car. Photograph: Kind courtesy Goatlifed/X

Sakhi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were among the many stars that descended at Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash at the superstar's Panvel farmhouse.

While photographs of Dhoni enjoying the company of movie stars have been scattered on social media, a controversial video preceding the birthday bash surfaced on the Internet.

In it a packet of cigarettes is seen in the car that the Dhonis were riding in, heading to Salman's party.

'Thala ye kya kr rahe ho kabhi hukka kabhi cigarettes shame on #Dhoni,' Rushikesh Bagal posted on X.

'Dhoni aur mein same cigarette pitey hai,' wrote Joecricket.

IMAGE: Salman Khan chats with Bobby Deol, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ram Charan at his birthday party on Saturday, December 27. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

Cricpal wrote: 'A packet of cigarette it is, it M S Dhoni's personal life yaar.'

Last year, a video had gone viral where the cricket legend was spotted smoking a hookah at a social event.