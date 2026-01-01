Guess Where Dhoni Partied On New Year's Eve?

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in Phuket. Photograph: Sakshi Singh/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni partied on New Year's Eve 2026 with his family in Phuket, Thailand, on Wednesday.



Dhoni

and wife Sakshi were seen rocking matching golden hats in theme with the party, while daughter Ziva also made a rare appearance on social media after a long time.'Happy New Year to all !!!' Sakshi Singh captioned the Instagram post.

The 44-year-old legend will next be seen in action in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings -- his 19th season in a row and 17th overall for the five-time IPL champions.