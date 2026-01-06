HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Watch Out Kiwis! Rohit Ready To Rumble

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 06, 2026 08:41 IST

Rohit Sharma

Photographs: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma took to the nets to fine-tune his batting ahead of the three-match series against New Zealand, starting on Sunday, January 11.

He enjoyed a session of batting practice at the Mumbai Cricket Association's ground in Bandra Kurla Complex in suburban Mumbai.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a memorable 2025, captaining India to the ICC Champions Trophy title and also achieving the World No 1 ranking for batters in ODIs for the first time in his career.

He also became the fourth Indian cricketer to reach the landmark of 20,000 runs in International cricket.

Rohit Sharma

The Hitman surpassed Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in ODIs. He achieved the feat during India's first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the 50-overs format. He overtook Afridi's 351 sixes, a record the Pakistan all-rounder had held since 2015.

Rohit, who hit an unbeaten century against Australia in Sydney, enjoyed a good run with the bat last year by amassing 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50, with two centuries and four fifties.

 

He recently smashed a brilliant 155 from 94 balls for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim.

