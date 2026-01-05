'Dhoni, My Brother From Another Mother'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF CRICKET
January 05, 2026 12:29 IST

Dwayne Bravo with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI
 

Dwayne Bravo hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him his 'brother from another mother'.

Bravo, who played for Chennai Super Kings for 10 seasons and won three IPL titles, revealed how Dhoni once stopped him from diving on the field because his 'four overs were important than saving four runs'.

'In 2018, when we came back after the ban (CSK's two-year IPL ban), I dived for a ball at long on. After the over, as he walked past, he said to me, "Do not ever dive on my cricket field again. Your four overs are more important than saving four runs",' Bravo recalled on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

'When he said that, I was like, 'wow'. So then I started fielding in the circle.'

'That is the kind of thing he does. He knows what you are good at, and he wants you for that reason. He does not want you to try to do anything or be anybody else. "This is what I want from you, this is your job, and I'm happy with this",' Bravo added.

'MS is someone who doesn't talk much, very chilled out. He allow you to be you, he trusts you. I remember my first game for CSK was against Rajasthan Royals in 2011, they had just bought me.

'In my first over, MS asked me about my field. I told him what I wanted, and he was like, "Oh no, maybe..." I said, "No, no, it's okay, this is what I want." I think after that moment, he never told me anything about field placement again. I felt that at that moment he gained my trust.

'From there on, we called each other "brother from a different mother". He just allowed me to be me.'

