Dhoni fined after entering field; arguing with umpires

April 12, 2019 09:24 IST

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni charged onto the field and got involved into an altercation with the umpires.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni charges on to the field before arguing with the umpires. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra singh Dhoni has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee after his fierce on-field argument with the umpires during his team's thrilling last-ball win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Thursday.

"MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur," IPL said in an official statement on Friday.



"Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."



The incident took place after Dhoni was dismissed for 58 runs off 43 balls while CSK were chasing a target of 152. Following his dismissal, Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled a high-full toss delivery to Mitchell Santner.



Umpire Ulhas Gandhe stretched his hand out and signalled the delivery as a no-ball, but Bruce Oxenford, standing at square leg, stated it was a legitimate delivery.



Seeing this, Santner and Ravindra Jadeja got into an argument with the umpires before a visibly-upset Dhoni, who was standing at the dugout, charged onto the field. The CSK skipper got involved into an altercation with the umpires, who refused to change their decision.



With three required off the last ball for victory, Santner finished off the game in style, smashing off a straight six off Stokes.

With the win, Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious career, becoming the first captain to register 100 wins in the IPL.



CSK sit at the top of the table with 12 points, with six wins out of seven games played so far.