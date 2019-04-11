rediff.com

IPL: Andre Russell Most Valuable Player

April 11, 2019 08:32 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveal IPL-12's Most Valuable Players so far.

IMAGE: Andre Russell of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

It's IPL time again, and back to the world of sixes and fours and orange and purple caps.

It's also back to talk about high strike rates, low economy rates, wondrously held catches, agonisingly dropped catches, perfect Rabada yorkers, Ashwin's rule book (which is exactly the ICC's rule book), anger, despair, gloom and smiles.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) tries to encapsulate the cricketers's performances in terms of a run equivalent.

You score runs; that's really runs. But if you score them faster than par, that's more 'runs', if lower than par, that's less 'runs'.

A wicket is worth 16 'runs'. The bowler can score more 'runs' if he concedes less runs per over than par, can 'lose' runs if he leaks more runs than par.

IMAGE: David Warner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

The player with the highest MVPI is the most valuable cricketer.

Currently, Andre Russell, with a MVPI of 420, is right up there.

Next is David Warner (385) who's batting as though there was no 12-month hole in his career.

Jonny Bairstow is third with a MVPI of 329.

The table lists the top 50 as at midnight of April 9, 2019.

Rishabh Pant is still India's most valuable player (he topped the IPL-11 list), Shreyas Iyer is doing pretty well, Virat Kohli isn't where you expect him to be, and Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are way down at #39 and #34.

Suresh Raina is at #38 which feels kind of strange because Kohli and he are still the IPL's most prolific batsmen.

 

Best performing players so far in IPL-12 (after Match 23)

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateMaidensMVPI
1 Andre Russell KKR WI 257 62 17 25 212.4 5 9.7 6 420
2 David Warner SRH AUS 349 100 31 11 146.6 0 - 6 385
3 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 263 114 33 10 161.3 0 - 6 329
4 Rishabh Pant DC IND 176 78 15 10 172.5 0 - 6 264
5 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 215 67 22 7 122.9 0 - 6 225
6 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 3 3 0 0 60 11 7.6 6 224
7 KL Rahul KXI IND 217 71 19 4 122.6 0 - 6 222
8 Imran Tahir CSK SA 0 0 0 0 - 9 5.4 6 210
9 Nitish Rana KKR IND 169 68 11 12 155 1 9.8 6 206
10 AB de Villiers RCB SA 173 70 12 11 157.3 0 - 6 203
11 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 184 58 14 8 138.3 0 - 6 203
12 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 183 67 20 5 137.6 0 - 6 201
13 Mohammad Nabi SRH AFG 40 17 2 2 133.3 7 5.5 4 200
14 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 169 99 25 3 152.3 0 - 6 194
15 Virat Kohli RCB IND 203 84 19 4 126.1 0 - 6 191
16 Jos Buttler RR ENG 176 69 25 4 130.4 0 - 5 188
17 Hardik Pandya MI IND 102 32 6 8 178.9 4 9.6 5 188
18 R Ashwin KXI IND 3 3 0 0 75 7 7.4 6 184
19 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 7 7 1 0 100 8 6 6 184
20 Harbhajan Singh CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 7 5.1 4 182
21 Chris Gayle KXI WI 160 79 15 11 152.4 0 - 5 180
22 MS Dhoni CSK IND 156 75 10 6 124.8 0 - 6 173
23 Parthiv Patel RCB IND 172 67 21 2 123.7 0 - 6 171
24 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 6 4 0 0 37.5 9 6.9 6 170
25 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 15 15 1 1 166.7 5 5.8 6 162
26 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 5 5 1 0 250 8 7.2 6 161
27 Quinton de Kock MI SA 133 60 14 5 133 0 - 5 161
28 Sanju Samson RR IND 140 102 11 5 155.6 0 - 3 160
29 Sunil Narine KKR WI 87 47 9 6 185.1 3 8 5 159
30 Sarfaraz Khan KXI IND 165 67 18 3 126.9 0 - 6 157
31 Vijay Shankar SRH IND 131 40 7 6 131 0 8.7 6 155
32 Shreyas Gopal RR IND 1 1 0 0 25 8 6.4 5 155
33 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 15 8 0 1 75 5 5.6 6 155
34 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 152 51 18 2 116 0 - 6 153
35 Steven Smith RR WI 159 73 12 3 116.9 0 - 5 141
36 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 39 27 4 2 139.3 7 9.4 4 140
37 David Miller KXI SA 124 59 12 5 140.9 0 - 5 139
38 Suresh Raina CSK IND 132 36 15 4 112.8 0 6 6 134
39 Rohit Sharma MI IND 118 48 16 2 122.9 0 - 5 132
40 Krunal Pandya MI IND 91 42 12 2 135.8 2 8.1 5 132
41 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 117 59 15 2 134.5 0 - 5 126
42 Kieron Pollard MI WI 96 46 4 7 157.4 0 - 5 123
43 Moeen Ali RCB ENG 74 32 4 6 142.3 2 7.5 6 122
44 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 124 70 13 3 126.5 0 - 5 121
45 Colin Ingram DC SA 124 47 14 3 125.3 0 - 6 120
46 Sam Curran KXI ENG 25 20 3 1 178.6 6 8.9 4 118
47 Alzarri Joseph MI WI 0 0 0 0 - 6 3.3 1 117
48 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 130 50 15 6 121.5 0 - 6 117
49 Axar Patel DC IND 40 23 4 2 160 3 6.5 4 117
50 Chris Morris DC SA 17 17 1 1 89.5 6 7.9 4 114

Purnendu Maji, Srinivas Bhogle Bengaluru
 

