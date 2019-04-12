Turning Point: Last over drama

April 12, 2019 08:27 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain M S Dhoni argues with the umpires. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings held their nerve to clinch a thriller against Rajasthan Royals as Mitchell Santner's last ball six sealed another win for the defending champions in Jaipur on Thursday, April 11.

CSK needed 18 off the last over and what followed was one of the most dramatic overs in Indian Premier League history.

Ravindra Jadeja hit Ben Stokes for a 6 off the first ball. The next one was a no ball and Dhoni got a double off the next ball before being knocked over in the third delivery of the last over.

With 8 runs required off 3 balls, Mitchell Santner took two doubles with one of them unfolding an on-field drama.

Umpire Ulhas Gandhe signaled a no ball on the fourth delivery of the over and it looked like Stokes had bowled too high.

However, Bruce Oxenford standing at square leg said it was not a no ball.

Confusion ensued and Jadeja, who was at the non-striker's end, got into an immediate argument with the umpires.

It prompted Dhoni to return to the field for a discussion.

Stokes tried to calm Dhoni down, but Captain Cool looked far from pleased.

Oxenford was firm in his decision: It was not a no ball.

With 4 required off the last ball, Rajasthan looked in control but Stokes bowled a wide which was called a wide by the umpire.

Santner finished off the game in style with a 6 over Stokes's head.