PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

April 11, 2019 22:05 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with his Chennai Super Kings teammates after dismissing Rahul Tripathi in Thursday's IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings produced yet another disciplined bowling effort to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest 151 for 7 in an Indian Premier League encounter, in Jaipur, on Thursday.

Save Jos Buttler (23 off 10 balls) at the top of the order, none of the other Royals batsmen looked the part as CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's immaculate reading of the track once again helped the defending champions.

The left-arm spin duo Ravindra Jadeja (2/20) and Mitchell Santner (1/25) checked the run-flow as the Royals batsmen were always playing a catch-up game.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Ajinkya Rahane.. Photograph: BCCI

Even Imran Tahir (0/28), who went for a few more runs compared to the other two spinners, ended with decent enough figures.

Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane (14 off 11) failed once again, seamer Deepak Chahar (2/33 in four overs) trapping him leg before.

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu takes the catch to dismiss Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler belted Shardul Thakur (2/44) for a few boundaries before he mistiming one which was easily caught by Ambati Rayudu.

Once Buttler was gone, Royals lost the momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Steve Smith (15 off 22 balls) struggled before he slog-swept Jadeja towards deep mid-wicket only to find Rayudu take the catch.

IMAGE: Dhruv Shorey juggles with the ball before catching to dismiss Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson also top-edged a sweep, which was caught by substitute fielder Dhruv Shorey.

Rahul Tripathi's struggles in the middle-order continued while Ben Stokes's 28 off 26 balls wasn't good enough.

It was Shreyas Gopal, who struck a few meaty blows en route his 19 off 7 balls, who took Royals past 150 despite the home team playing as many as 42 dot balls.