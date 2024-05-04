IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifts Mustafizur Rahman his CSK No 7 jersey. Photograph: Mustafizur Rahman/X

Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman got a special gift from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he returned to Bangladesh after finishing his stint in IPL 2024.

Mustafizur was one of CSK's consistent performers with the ball, taking 14 wickets in nine games, but had to depart in the middle of the T20 league to join his national team for the coming T20 series against Zimbabwe.



Dhoni gifted his CSK No 7 jersey to Mustafizur, with his autograph and a personal message 'With Luv to Fizz'.

'Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things,' Mustafizur said on X.



'Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon.'