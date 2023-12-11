News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni and Pant's Night Out In Mumbai

Dhoni and Pant's Night Out In Mumbai

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 11, 2023 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK Fan Army/X
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were spotted having dinner in Mumbai over the weekend.

Dhoni and Pant were at Bastian, a restaurant in Bandra, north west Mumbai, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted pictures from the same night with her friends Poorna Patel, left, and Priyanshu Chopra. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Pant is working hard to recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident last December and resume his role as captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Dhoni will, of course, lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, though there is considerable speculation that the next season could be the last time Thala leads CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been mentioned as his successor, but we don't know if Rutu has Thala's vote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge
Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge
SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!
SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!
'Will gift my parents their dream car'
'Will gift my parents their dream car'
Mehbooba, Omar under house arrest; baseless, says LG
Mehbooba, Omar under house arrest; baseless, says LG
Art 370 verdict: Tight security in JK, but no curbs
Art 370 verdict: Tight security in JK, but no curbs
RBL Bank's business trajectory remains intact
RBL Bank's business trajectory remains intact
PIX: Girona stun Barca; Atletico edge Almeria
PIX: Girona stun Barca; Atletico edge Almeria

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Gambhir Dodges Sreesanth Question

Gambhir Dodges Sreesanth Question

'Tough on body, but important win ahead of Test'

'Tough on body, but important win ahead of Test'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances