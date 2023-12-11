Dhoni and Pant's Night Out In Mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK Fan Army/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were spotted having dinner in Mumbai over the weekend.

Dhoni and Pant were at Bastian, a restaurant in Bandra, north west Mumbai, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted pictures from the same night with her friends Poorna Patel, left, and Priyanshu Chopra. Photograph: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Pant is working hard to recover from the injuries he sustained in a car accident last December and resume his role as captain of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

Dhoni will, of course, lead the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, though there is considerable speculation that the next season could be the last time Thala leads CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been mentioned as his successor, but we don't know if Rutu has Thala's vote.