News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tough on body, but important win ahead of Test: Mandhana

Tough on body, but important win ahead of Test: Mandhana

Source: PTI
December 10, 2023 23:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India earned a consolation win ahead of the one-off Test. Photograph: BCCI

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Sunday admitted that playing back-to-back matches was tough, but termed the consolation win over England in the third and final T20I on Sunday as a good stepping stone ahead of the one-off Test.

Riding on Mandhana's run-a-ball 48, India beat England by five wickets and they will now lock horns in the one-off Test from December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

"The first two matches didn't go the way we wanted. We knew that this win would be important going into the Test despite losing the series. Yes, back-to-back games are a little tough on the body," said Mandhana in the post-match presentation.

Mandhana admitted that she did not play as well as she wanted but was satisfied to see the team crossing the line.

 

"Didn't bat the way I wanted at the start but got going towards the end. I am really happy to contribute to the win. Amanjot (Kaur) played really well and got us over the line," she added.

"It was the same wicket as the last game, and the target was not very difficult. But we had to apply ourselves."

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the team has shown some improvement despite the series loss. 

"We have improved as a team, we always needed game time and our team showed today that we'll keep improving with every game. It was important to hang in there and do what was required for the team. Some balls were turning and some were going straight off the spinners so there's always a doubt in your mind as a batter," said Harmanpreet.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', took three wickets to hasten England's fall, and she was thrilled to chip in towards the team's win.

"I am very happy. This is the first time I am getting a 3-fer. My family and coach were watching. The experience I got in the WPL and India-A helped.

"It was a huge experience for me to be bowling in tandem with Deepti (Sharma). She's been backing me, and she's been having chats with me both on the field and off it," said Shreyanka.

England skipper Heather Knight was delighted at the series win, and rated it as a learning experience for the younger players in her side.

"Hopefully, a good experience for some of our youngsters on how to keep their composure under pressure. Shreyanka bowled really well. We didn't quite apply ourselves. Think we also didn't bat as well as we liked," said Knight.

Player of the series Nat Sciver-Brunt was happy to adapt to a different condition in Mumbai.

"The Indians bowled very well and made it difficult. The tempo and committing to my shots, they're things I've been working on. There's always going to be a different situation, adaptability is important," said Brunt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SA vs Ind: Rain renders 1st T20I abandoned
SA vs Ind: Rain renders 1st T20I abandoned
Windies secure historic win over England
Windies secure historic win over England
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Consolation win for Harmanpreet and Co, Eng bag series
Consolation win for Harmanpreet and Co, Eng bag series
PIX: Man City breathe a sigh of relief with win
PIX: Man City breathe a sigh of relief with win
Cong distances itself from its MP after cash find
Cong distances itself from its MP after cash find
No charge if wife isn't minor: HC on 'marital rape'
No charge if wife isn't minor: HC on 'marital rape'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Consolation win for Harmanpreet and Co, Eng bag series

Consolation win for Harmanpreet and Co, Eng bag series

'Will gift my parents their dream car'

'Will gift my parents their dream car'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances