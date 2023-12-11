Gambhir Dodges Sreesanth Question

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gautam Gambhir/X

The controversy about the on-field clash between Gautam Gambhir and Shanthakumaran Sreesanth in a Legends League Cricket match last week continues to simmer.

Sreesanth, leveraging videos and social media, alleged that Gambhir referred to him as a 'fixer' during the game.

At a charity event in Delhi over the weekend, when asked about his argument with Sreesanth, Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi, stated, 'I don't have anything to comment on this. I am here for a noble cause and don't want to talk about that.'

Gambhir's silence has only fueled Sreesanth's persistent accusations of being labeled a 'fixer' last week.