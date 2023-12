SEE: 'Watch out' for Bumrah! Video: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

India's pace spearhead is back in the nets!

Jasprit Bumrah started practice in right earnest on Saturday, prepping for the big Test series in South Africa starting on December 26.

'Back at it,' Bumrah captioned the video of his training, posted on Instagram, with the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's popular Watch out playing in the background.