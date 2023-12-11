Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma is going all out prepping for the Test series against South Africa.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and the two Test series, which begins on Boxing Day, December 26, at the SuperSport Park cricket stadium in Centurion, is the last frontier to be overcome for Rohit and his contemporaries Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami.

The skipper showcased his determination with a snapshot from an intense gym session.

Rohit and Kohli sought a break from the white-ball tour against South Africa, emphasising the importance of player rest before the Test series.