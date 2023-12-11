News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge

Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 11, 2023 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma is going all out prepping for the Test series against South Africa.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and the two Test series, which begins on Boxing Day, December 26, at the SuperSport Park cricket stadium in Centurion, is the last frontier to be overcome for Rohit and his contemporaries Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami.

 

Rohit Sharma

The skipper showcased his determination with a snapshot from an intense gym session.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit and Kohli sought a break from the white-ball tour against South Africa, emphasising the importance of player rest before the Test series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!
SEE: Hey SA, Watch Out for Bumrah!
Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
Events That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
The untold story behind AB de Villiers' sudden exit
The untold story behind AB de Villiers' sudden exit
Want To Know About Tech Of The Future?
Want To Know About Tech Of The Future?
India dismisses report on 'secret memo' against Nijjar
India dismisses report on 'secret memo' against Nijjar
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home
Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Home
4 Fascinating Reasons Why BJP Won!
4 Fascinating Reasons Why BJP Won!

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

'Tough on body, but important win ahead of Test'

'Tough on body, but important win ahead of Test'

'Will gift my parents their dream car'

'Will gift my parents their dream car'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances