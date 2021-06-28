News
Dhawan-led India touch down in Colombo

Dhawan-led India touch down in Colombo

By Rediff Cricket
June 28, 2021 17:49 IST
Hardik Pandya posted this picture on his Instagram stories on reaching Sri Lanka on Monday

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya posted this picture on his Instagram stories on reaching Sri Lanka on Monday. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian white-ball squad arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning July 13. Rahul Dravid is India's head coach for the tour.

 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a picture in his Instagram story informing about the arrival of the Indian contingent in Sri Lanka. "Touchdown Sri Lanka," he captioned the story.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav are in the white-ball squad while other youngsters are eyeing a debut for India in the Sri Lanka series.

Talking about leading the side for the first time, Dhawan said: "It is a great honour for me to be the captain of the Indian team."

"I am looking forward to it, I have played under Rahul Dravid's coaching once, I was the captain of India A at that time, we had played against Bangladesh. I feel we guys think together, we are looking forward to the series, we will be looking to build positive things and there should be a very happy environment in which boys can express themselves and we get the best out of them," he added.

Rediff Cricket
